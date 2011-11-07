Video: Michel Roux Jr and Monica Galetti talk MasterChef – the Professionals

See the pair discussing the culinary successes and failures of contestants on the show

Gastronauts, get ready to blast off into the culinary stratosphere tonight as the fourth series of MasterChef: the Professionals dons its whites, washes its hands and debuts on BBC2.

Advertisement

Yes, Michel Roux Jr, Gregg Wallace and Monica Galetti are back again and putting a fresh batch of professional chefs through their paces, dining out on alternately bad and brilliant food with side orders of human interest and a garnish of pressure.

Recently we sat down with Michel and Monica in Roux at Parliament Square’s luxurious bar for a chat about the new series, in which the pair discuss gastronomic successes and failures, the worst dishes they’ve ever been presented with on MasterChef, and the standards they expect from professional cooks in the kitchen.

Advertisement

And despite “a few slip-ups”, Michel reveals that the group of chefs embarking on this series of MasterChef: the Professionals “is the best one yet…”