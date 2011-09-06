Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing 2011: Chelsee Healey

Get the lowdown on this year's youngest Strictly contestant

Name: Chelsee Healey

Age: 23

Famous for: Actress

Bio: After making her 2003 TV debut in BBC3 drama Burn It, Healey landed the role of gossipy Janeece Bryant on Waterloo Road, appearing in the drama for two series between 2006 and 2009 before taking a break and returning to the show in 2010.

In addition to Waterloo Road, Healey has appeared in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Doctors and Hollyoaks.

What Chelsee’s saying on Twitter:

