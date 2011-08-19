Attack of the Killer Bs: Ninja Dragon (1986)

Back in the 60s, author and professional junkie William Burroughs pioneered what’s become known as the ‘cut-up’ novel. Never heard of the phenomenon? Here’s what he did: he’d take a book’s worth of unrelated pages of prose and literally cut them into strips. Once done, he’d mix and rearrange these cuttings into novel-length collages of text that his publisher could then happily flog to a fascinated, if bewildered, public. Well, without wishing to sound pretentious, I reckon that director Godfrey Ho could quite happily be hailed as the William Burroughs of Hong Kong cinema.

If you’re unfamiliar with Ho’s work, it’s worth knowing that the man directed more than 100 films in his long and varied career, about half of which featured the word “ninja” in their title. But that’s not what makes him unique among the pantheon of exploitation film-makers; his real notoriety lies in the techniques he used to make so many films for next to no money.

Ho hired a stable of Caucasian actors who could just about pass as generic US leading men, the most famous of the lot being veteran B-movie actor Richard Harrison, and shot a variety of random action and dialogue scenes featuring these westerners. He would then buy the rights to unaired movies and TV shows of any and every genre, and splice the footage of his Caucasian actors into these pre-existing films.

Using the magic of dubbing and the occasional half-hearted attempt to shoot one of his white guys against a backdrop that vaguely matched a scene or two in the footage he’d bought in, he could just about create feature-length storylines from these piles of celluloid offal.

If these weren’t shoddy enough working practices to be going along with, Ho took to piracy with an enthusiasm that would’ve shamed Jack Sparrow, stealing music, effects shots and even corporate idents without a care. I can’t tell you how funny I found the scene in Ninja Dragon where a character searches a darkened house with the love theme from Tron booming away in the background.

Naturally, Ho and his producer, Joseph Lai, have become notorious in cult circles for this shameless approach to film-making, an approach that drove actor Harrison into retirement in 1990 as a result of their constant recycling of his footage. Ninja Dragon, which Ho pieced together in 1986, is thankfully one of the better efforts to feature Harrison in his Ninja Master Gordon guise.

The film’s trailer, in addition to utterly misrepresenting Ninja Dragon as a far more action-packed picture than it actually is, promises viewers “a tale of greed, both ancient and modern”, a line that pretty much sums up the motives of its makers. Despite it being one of the more coherent of Ho’s rush-jobs, that’s really not saying very much, and it’s rendered utterly insane by the necessity of pairing the footage of Harrison and a few ninja extras with a bizarre, unsaleable early 70s Hong Kong gangster film.

Attempting a plot summary of this thing is almost pointless as it starts oddly and gets weirder and weirder, to the point where you begin to wonder if something’s been slipped into your drink. It’s enough to know that Harrison’s character annoys the camply named villain of the piece, Bruce Stallion, by beating him at cards, leading Stallion to put a bounty on Harrison’s head.

The majority of the runtime is taken up with the dusty, creaking non-Harrison gangster plot, with Dickie (or on occasion an Asian extra) being spliced into proceedings from time to time, sporting a superb camouflage ninja costume, to deal shuriken-tinged death.

Needless to say there’s next to no character development attempted (though Stallion does some great “evil” gurning), the dialogue sounds as though it’s been retranslated through about four languages like a Victorian bawdy book and there’s absolutely no artistic merit to the piece at all. The fact that it finishes somewhat abruptly after exactly 90 minutes more or less confirms the cynicism of everyone involved.

Ninja Dragon is, technically speaking, a terrible film, but its ineptitude is as charming as a child’s drawing. It’s a relic of an age before multinational corporations took over every cinema in the western world, and a time when films were sold around the globe on the strength of their titles and trailers alone, when quality control came a distant second to maximising profits. I would go on but I think the film’s final fight scene illustrates Ninja Dragon’s – and to some extent Godfrey Ho’s – merits (or lack thereof) nicely:

Annoyingly the film’s a bit of a rarity, having been put out in this country by Hollywood DVD the best part of a decade ago and since having gone out of print, but it still turns up regularly on Amazon for pennies if you’d care to see it for yourself:

And while you might scorn Godfrey Ho for churning out such rubbish, he was clearly quite an astute businessman. After all, to misappropriate a saying by a famous man of letters, “junk is the ideal product… the ultimate merchandise. No sales talk necessary. The client will crawl through a sewer and beg to buy.” Who said that again? Oh yeah, it was William Burroughs, wasn’t it?