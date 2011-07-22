Penn & Teller: Fool Us – the perfect talent show

I’ve been a fan of Penn & Teller for years. There’s just something irresistible about the chalk-and-cheese double act with the irreverent approach to magic.

I was lucky enough to meet the duo after a stage show in London last year. Despite the fact they were jetting back to the US early the following morning, they happily stood around outside the theatre for over an hour, chatting to fans and fellow magicians alike, signing autographs and posing for photos.

So it’s a joy to see genuine nice guys like Penn – a far gentler giant in the flesh than he appears on stage – and Teller – so polite and needlessly apologetic, we could make him an honorary Brit – on our screens.

Believe me, I never, ever thought I’d be hooked on a Saturday-night ITV talent show. But Penn & Teller: Fool Us is easily the highlight of my viewing week.

Why do I think it’s the ideal talent show? Simple. Because the contestants actually have talent.

They’re not cricketers learning to dance the tango. They’re not comedians trying to ice-skate. They’re not a deluded, tone-deaf, 30-something sales assistant dreaming of being the next Rihanna.

They’re magicians who are good at what they do, who love what they do and who want to share their craft with an audience.

But it’s not just the audience who get to have fun in this scenario. The magicians are clearly revelling in all the attention. And, unlike other judges I could mention, Penn and Teller don’t sit there wearing off-putting, disapproving expressions that clearly say they’re thinking of how much better they could do that routine themselves.

They laugh, they applaud, they’re disarmingly free with encouraging looks and gestures. One week, Teller was so overcome with laughter, he literally bounced with joy in his seat.

When it comes to giving feedback, their criticism is always constructive. Those who fail to fool the pair may be disappointed, but surely can’t leave the stage feeling like failures after earning high praise for their patter, technique or sheer entertainment value.

On the rare occasions some trickster does baffle them and wins the trip to Vegas, Penn and Teller are delighted. And we the audience are also cheered to see the master magicians sport the same creased brows of confusion we have at home. After more than 35 years in the business, the duo’s capacity for taking pleasure in magic is undiminished – and that’s infectious.

Another plus, of course, is that Fool Us always finishes with a Penn and Teller illusion – which, if I’m honest, is my favourite part of the show. (Did you see “Silverfish”? It was a thing of beauty.)

It also offers a rare chance to see the softer side of Jonathan Ross. Yes, he may look like one of the three Musketeers after a particularly heavy meal, but post-performance and pre-judging he puts the contestants at their ease. He has an effortless rapport with Penn and Teller, born of a long-standing friendship with the pair.

Even when confronted with burlesque magicienne Romany, who gave him plenty of rope – metaphorical and physical – with which to hang himself, he managed to stay on the right side of suggestive.

Not every performer will float your boat, but by showcasing such a range of talent – from teenager Daniel Kramer through deadpan Piff the Magic Dragon to motormouth mentalist Graham Jolley – Fool Us demonstrates the healthy state of magic today.

Looks like no shortage of material for another run, ITV – wave your magic wand and conjure us up another series!