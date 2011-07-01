Camelot cancelled in the US

Glossy Arthurian drama Camelot has been cancelled in the States by cable network Starz, which cites “significant production challenges” as the reason behind its decision.

The show, a big-budget adaptation of Malory’s Le Morte d’Arthur starring Joseph Fiennes and Eva Green, has endured middling reviews in the US, though it earned Starz’s highest ever rating of 1.573 million viewers for its premiere and retained the majority of its audience throughout its run.

Launched with great fanfare in early June on Channel 4, Camelot has routinely attracted upwards of two million viewers per episode in Britain.

Deadline reports that scheduling conflicts with some of the actors involved may have influenced the decision, while other sources are speculating that concerns about the programme’s cost, coupled with unflattering comparisons to HBO’s similar fantasy drama, Game of Thrones, may be behind the cancellation.\t

There has thus far been no word on whether the show will be shopped around other networks.