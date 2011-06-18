Interview: Penn & Teller

Relaxing in their backstage dressing room, Penn Jillette and Raymond Teller look nothing like magicians. Clad in matching pin-stripe suits, the mild-mannered, balding 63-year-old Teller is dwarfed by the 56-year-old, louder and brasher 6ft 6in, ponytailed man-mountain Penn.

Perched together on a sofa they look less like world-renowned illusionists and more like the lead singer of a heavy metal rock band and his apologetic lawyer about to explain the appearance of a television in a hotel swimming pool.

In reality, these two wildly contrasting comprise the world’s most successful and highly acclaimed magic act, currently wowing theatre audiences in Las Vegas with their unique brand of irony, self-deprecating humour and brilliant illusions. So it’s with some trepidation that I’m about to perform an under-rehearsed pub trick for them in the confines of their dressing room.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

We’re at a TV studio in north London in a break between recordings of their new show, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, in which aspiring magicians and illusionists attempt to mystify the duo with their tricks. If neither Penn nor Teller can work out how the trick was done, the performer wins a trip to Las Vegas to appear in the duo’s hit stage show.

In the episode I’ve just watched being one magician does indeed brilliantly fool them, earning himself a trip to Vegas. But also, perhaps more memorably, another magician’s trick goes hopelessly wrong. Without giving anything away, I can confirm it makes for agonising and compelling viewing. Penn is full of heartfelt commiserations for the distraught act, but when the cameras stop rolling he brings the house down, telling the audience, “We’re going to dedicate the rest of the series to the poor bastard when he kills himself.” The pair then steal the show by taking to the stage to demonstrate how it should be done, performing an outrageous trick involving Teller’s head encased in concrete.

By comparison, my trick is small beer indeed. At a push it’s capable of fooling friends in the pub, albeit when a certain quantity of beer has been quaffed, but will it deceive the world’s most accomplished magicians? “Oh, if you fool us, you can definitely come to Vegas,” laughs Penn, as he pushes away a huge slab of cheesecake that – ironically – he’s struggling to make disappear. “In fact, if you do fool us, I will personally pay your bar tab for an entire month.” With the stakes duly raised, let the magic commence (and pay attention, you may care to try this one at home).

Trying to trick a trickster

First, I dab my finger into some cigarette ash and dot it into Teller’s right palm. At the risk of invoking the wrath of the Magic Circle, I should reveal I’ve already secretly dabbed a finger on my other hand into the ash. Instructing Teller to turn his hands palm-down, I momentarily correct their position by pulling them forwards, simultaneously pressing an ashen fingertip into the underside of his left hand (do you see what I did there?). I then instruct Teller to close his fists (see image above) and to follow my over-elaborate and frankly unnecessary hand movements as I attempt to make the ash jump from one of his palms into the other, apparently through sheer willpower alone.

Of course, getting Teller to follow my rotating clenched-fist movements is nothing more than a cunning diversion to disguise the fact I’ve already loaded his other hand with ash. So when I get him to open his palms to see if the ash has jumped from one hand to the other, there is indeed a mysterious dab of ash in the palm of his other hand. Immediately, they both whoop and applaud at the reveal. So much so, I can almost taste those free Vegas cocktails. So did I fool them?

“You certainly fooled me!” proclaims Teller.

“Right up until you dabbed your other finger into the ash.” Ah well, Vegas will have to wait.

Teller speaks

Despite my failure, Teller generously shows me how to improve the trick by making minor adjustments to its execution. “It’s called time misdirection because you’re working outside the frame of the trick,” he explains softly. “In other words, the crucial part is done right at the beginning before you’ve apparently started the trick. The rest is just pure misdirection.”

In truth it’s something of a shock to hear Teller speak. The former Latin teacher famously always remains mute on stage but is surprisingly eloquent off it. “I’ve always been intrigued with the idea of lying without speaking,” he explains. “Normally magicians try to tell you what to think, using very dull words. They’ll say, ‘Here is a red ball’ something you’d kind of defined for yourself. So not talking was just a rebellion against that.”

Old-school magicians and competition

This dislike of traditional magic acts runs deeply in both of them. “In the 80s, magic really sucked,” states Penn bluntly. “As Jerry Seinfeld said, ‘All magic is here’s a quarter, now it’s gone. You’re an idiot. Now it’s back. You’re an a**hole. Show’s over.’ We wanted to show we were different to that. In fact, I still have a deep moral problem with big hunks of magic. Magicians who get really excited about a certain kind of power struggle I find offensive. They have this attitude that says, ‘I can do something you can’t’, which is wonderful when Keith Richards is playing guitar but is obnoxious on a guy doing card tricks.”

So presumably old-school magic acts like Paul Daniels are anathema to them? “No, we like Paul a lot,” says Penn. “We met him after he came to see our show in Vegas and he stayed for a couple of hours telling fascinating stories. Yes, his style is different to ours, but some of his routines are wonderful. If I was on stage now, sure I’d make jokes about him, but speaking honestly, I’m not ashamed to say he’s a wonderful guy who loves magic.”

Equally surprising is that the widely held belief that other magicians shun them for revealing how tricks are done is also a cleverly crafted illusion. “The truth is we’ve never had hostility from other magicians, including David Copperfield and Siegfried & Roy,” admits Penn. “The hostility was all fake. We started the rumour that other magicians hated us to differentiate us from traditional acts and to establish us as underdogs.

“Besides, you have to understand that when we give away a trick, it’s because we’ve written the trick for the purpose of giving it away,” interjects Teller. “When you do a real magic trick, the secret isn’t very pleasant to look at. Saying that there’s a little electronic device up my sleeve that pulled a string isn’t much fun. So we take the trouble to ensure our explanations are mysterious and delightful.”

The cups and balls trick

To prove the point, they perform their “cups and balls” routine for me in a corner of their dressing room. Despite watching at close quarters, the speed at which Teller makes silver foil balls appear and disappear from under three cups is bewildering. While I’m still retrieving my jaw from the floor at the stunning finale – the sudden appearance of a baseball under one of the cups – Penn announces that they’ll repeat the trick with clear cups, explaining exactly how it’s done.

But even second time around, with Penn providing an explanatory running commentary and the clear cups enabling me to see exactly what’s going on underneath, the sleight of hand involved is still too fast and breathtakingly slick for my eye. I’m inches away, focusing on Teller’s rapid hand movements and despite being told when he’s pulling balls out of his jacket pocket, it’s all still a brilliant blur. True to their ethos, they’ve simultaneously revealed yet another trick while shrouding it in even more mystery. Talk about pulling a fast one.