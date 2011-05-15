Accessibility Links

Jordan’s next top model

We meet some of the hopefuls auditioning for Katie Price’s new reality show

imagenotavailable1

Wannabe models gathered at a West London shopping centre today to audition for new TV series Discovered by Katie Price.

The reality show, to be broadcast on Sky Living later this year, aims to find a future star to be signed to Price’s newly established modelling agency Black Sheep Management.

Auditions for unsigned talent have been taking place across the country this month, with invited hopefuls today forming a queue outside the Westfield Shopping Centre in Shepherds Bush from 9am.

The castings are open to men and women and successful candidates will be invited back for a swimwear shoot in front of the programme’s host tomorrow.

Katie Price said, “’I’m looking for model looks, a killer body, bags of ambition, a rock-solid personality, have-a-go attitude and a good sense of humour.”

RadioTimes.com met some of those hoping to get through:

Images: Olivia Howitt

