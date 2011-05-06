The con is off: Hustle to take a break after next series

The eighth series of the slick BBC1 drama will be the last in its current incarnation

Could the Hustle gang have pulled their last con? Writer Tony Jordan has announced that the forthcoming eighth series of the slick BBC drama, which follows the fortunes of London confidence tricksters, will be the last, saying: “Do you allow the show to fade away or quit while you’re ahead? You want to go out like James Dean in a fast car.”

A BBC spokesperson confirmed it would be the final run “with the current gang”, but that discussions about the show’s future were ongoing.

Actors Robert Vaughn and Robert Glenister have been with the series since its inception in 2004, while leading man Adrian Lester returned in season five after a break that saw Marc Warren (as Danny Blue) take over the running of the team.

With viewing figures for series seven averaging 6.8 million, it looks as if fans haven’t yet tired of cheering on the swindlers’ outrageous scams.

Independent production company Kudos, who make the series for the BBC, confirmed Hustle is being “rested”. Other successful programmes in the Kudos stable include MI5 drama Spooks, ITV1’s Law and Order: UK and BBC3 comedy drama Lip Service.