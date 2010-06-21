What do you think of swearing on TV?

Swearing on television is a ******* minefield. Some people don’t mind the occasional ****, even the odd ****; others couldn’t give a **** about any of it. Which is where I shall stop, before I wear out the asterisk button on my ****** keyboard.

But you don’t mind too much, surely, because according to a report by the media regulator Ofcom, British viewers and therefore presumably British people, are remarkably tolerant of swearing on telly. (Though this is a direct contradiction of a BBC Trust survey published last year, which reported BBC viewers’ abhorrence of strong language, even after the 9:00pm watershed.)

I don’t know why anyone should be surprised at Ofcom’s findings, because we’ve all been worn down by the casual debasing of conversational English for so long now. Even I don’t bother tutting when yet another passenger on my train journey to work cheerfully calls his mate a ******* **** within everyone’s earshot. Actually, I still do tut, but only very quietly in case said passenger hears and stabs me.

Yet swearing on telly does have its place. It has to, otherwise dramas in particular will end up sounding bowdlerised, primped and unreal.

Used judiciously, swearwords can have strength and power. Think of perpetually enraged spin-doctor Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It and his torrents of gloriously inventive invective.

Tucker constructed a whole new language made of bile, anthrax and iron filings, and it’s strangely beautiful. Importantly, Tucker, just like you and me, knows that words have power – a well-directed, beautifully crafted litany of abuse can be devastating.

It’s when run-of-the-mill swearwords are used as punctuation that they lose force and then they become offensive. Reality shows are the guiltiest. Just think of Gordon Ramsay’s fusillades of f-words in Kitchen Nightmares, The F-Word and so on. Blame high pressure or a limited vocabulary or even a singular lack of good manners, but it ends up sounding like blue noise, signifying nothing.

Then there’s Big Brother’s endless drain-swirling stream of foul-mouthed drivel, made even more depressing because, so everyone tells me, “that’s how young people talk these days”.

But on some level what’s even worse than these hailstorms of bare-knuckled expletives are those prissy American substitutes like “crap” instead of “s**t” and that singularly pointless, mealy-mouthed abomination, “freaking” instead of the Anglo-Saxon original. If you know what you mean and want to say, just say it or don’t bother with limp substitutes.

When I first saw new US import Southland (Thursday, More4), a gritty ensemble crime drama a bit like Hill Street Blues but without the grace and humour, the swearwords were beeped out, which sounded distracting and nannyish, as if someone had read a book and decided to cross out the bits they didn’t want you to see before passing it on. (The fact that Southland was first broadcast on the mainstream NBC channel had much to do with this nervousness).

I’ve watched it again, the beeps have now gone, and Southland is the better for it. Beeping is censorious and distancing and doesn’t let me make up my own mind about whether or not I choose to be offended.

But really, I’m not. We waste too much time tussling over bad language when there are other, much more pressing, debates to be had, namely about the sadistic treatment of women in TV dramas. Swearing is just a distraction, an untidy lay-by on a long and difficult road.