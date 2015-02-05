You can now book a stay at Christian Grey’s Fifty Shades apartment in Seattle
It’s now possible to sleep in the steamy flat from Jamie Dornan's new movie based on EL James' best-selling books
For just £170 a night, fans of the Fifty Shades of Grey movie can get thrillingly close to Christian Grey (played by Jamie Dornan).
The owners of the Seattle apartment, that doubles for the business magnate’s abode in the film, are letting it out on a short-term basis via online rental site Airbnb.
Christian Grey's apartment scenes were filmed in the Escala building in Seattle, where fancy one-bedroom flats sell for around a million dollars a pop. During a visit, guests can gaze out over Seattle on their own private roof terrace and balcony, and relive a few steamy scenes from the movie. Those who book will also get full access to the building's bar and gym.
“The only thing that they won’t be able to find is the red room, that really is stuff of fiction,” explained a spokesperson from Airbnb.
Watch Fifty Shades of Grey in UK cinemas from Friday 13th February. Book a stay at Christian Grey's apartment in the movie here (see pictures below).
