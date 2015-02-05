Christian Grey's apartment scenes were filmed in the Escala building in Seattle, where fancy one-bedroom flats sell for around a million dollars a pop. During a visit, guests can gaze out over Seattle on their own private roof terrace and balcony, and relive a few steamy scenes from the movie. Those who book will also get full access to the building's bar and gym.

“The only thing that they won’t be able to find is the red room, that really is stuff of fiction,” explained a spokesperson from Airbnb.

Watch Fifty Shades of Grey in UK cinemas from Friday 13th February. Book a stay at Christian Grey's apartment in the movie here (see pictures below).

More like this

938

Advertisement

Visit the USA with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details