These movies are guaranteed to keep the kids entertained!

It can be difficult finding new ways to keep your little ones entertained each and every day, but that’s where the Apple TV app can help.

If you need a little help choosing movies the kids will love (and the parents, too), read on. From inspiring Oscar®-nominated animations to heart-warming Disney and Pixar tales, here are some of the best you can find within the Apple TV app.

Wolfwalkers

What’s it about?

A young apprentice hunter journeys to Ireland with her father to help wipe out the last wolf pack. But everything changes when she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumoured to transform into wolves by night.

Why you’ll love it…

Cartoon Saloon, the celebrated Irish animation company responsible for award-winning movies such as Song of the Sea and The Breadwinner, have done it again with this wonderfully unique film that was nominated for Best Animated Feature at this year’s Academy Awards®. As well as being a feast for the eyes, it’s an original and exciting story about the importance of friendship, difference, and acceptance.

Stream on Apple TV+

Peter Rabbit 2

What’s it about?

Struggling to shake his mischievous reputation, Peter persuades the rest of the rabbits to experience life beyond Bea and Thomas’s garden and venture out into the big city. Of course, it isn’t long before Peter discovers some shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family.

Why you’ll love it…

Promising both laughter and adventure, your little ones will relish every minute of this whimsical sequel, which features the voices of James Corden, David Oyelowo and Margot Robbie, as well as performances from Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson.

Available to Buy or Rent

Luca

What’s it about?

A young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer with his new best friends finds his fun threatened by a major secret he is hiding – he is a sea monster from another world that sits just below the ocean’s surface.

Why you’ll love it…

If you’re not leaving UK shores this year, then having Luca transport you to the sun-dappled, gelato-filled Italian Riviera is a real pleasure. Though, in true Disney and Pixar form, this is a story that offers substance as well as style with its focus on embracing diversity and overcoming self-doubt.

Buy, or stream on Disney+

Space Jam: A New Legacy

What’s it about?

Superstar LeBron James and his young son, Dom, get trapped in digital space by a rogue AI. To get home safely, they enlist the help of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang to set up a high-stakes basketball game against the AI’s champions of the court, the powered-up Goon Squad.

Why you’ll love it…

Finding a movie the adults will love as much as the children isn’t always easy, but this does the trick with its solid animation, positive message for kids and fun cameos from within the Warner Bros. universe, including The Matrix, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones and Harry Potter.

Rent

The Croods 2: A New Age

What’s it about?

In search of a safer habitat, the world’s first family find themselves the guests of the Bettermans, a family of evolved humans living a supposedly idyllic life behind a protective wall – and it isn’t long before tensions start to rise.

Why you’ll love it…

Full of heart and humour, The Croods 2: A New Age sees some of Hollywood’s biggest names (Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds) lend their voices, while its poignant message about working together, despite your differences, will keep you smiling long after the credits have rolled.

Rent

