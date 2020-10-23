Best films to watch on TV today, tonight and this week

As the winter months continue – and with another lockdown getting underway – there’s nothing better to do than to cuddle up on the sofa in front of a film.

And while many automatically head to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, they aren’t the other ways to watch movies in the comfort of your own home.

And as we head into 2021, there are just as many great films on terrestrial TV as ever – including old favourites from yesteryear, an array of modern classics and everything else in between.

From NOW TV and Disney+, to terrestrial TV offerings – there’s so much to choose from across all different genres so no matter what mood you’re in, you can find something to watch.

With so many amazing films airing on TV this week, we’ve compiled a list of the best flicks for you to choose from.

Friday 8th January

Star Trek Beyond – 6:40pm, Film4

The USS Enterprise sets out on a rescue mission which turns out to be a deadly trap set by a mysterious warlord. The crew are left stranded on an unexplored planet, and join forces with a fugitive alien scavenger to find a way off the hostile world and prevent a terrible weapon being unleashed upon the galaxy. Read our full review

You Only Live Twice – 8pm, ITV4

James Bond is sent on a mission to uncover the truth behind the disappearances of Soviet and American space capsules before the mutually suspicious superpowers go to war. The trail leads to Japan, where Bond finally comes face to face with his arch-enemy Blofeld. Read our full review

The Wife – 9pm, BBC Two

Successful writer Joe Castleman is delighted to receive an early morning telephone call from Sweden informing him that he has won this year’s Nobel Prize for Literature. His steadfast wife Joan is equally delighted, but as she prepares to travel to Stockholm to support and encourage her husband, she reflects on her life from when she first met Joe, her married literature tutor with whom she embarks on the affair which would change the course of their lives. Read our full review

Inglourious Basterds – 10pm, Sony Movies

American officer Aldo Raine leads a squad of soldiers into occupied France on a mission to kill as many Nazis as possible and spread fear through the Third Reich. They become involved in a Jewish resistance fighter’s plan to blow up the premiere of a propaganda movie – due to be attended by Hitler himself. Read our full review

Saturday 9th January

Black Narcissus – 1:15pm, BBC Two

British nuns establish a school and hospital on a remote mountainside in the Himalayas, where the nursing sisters face isolation as well as native mistrust. However, it is the presence of a male land agent that takes a final toll on their peace of mind. Read our full review

Sing – 2:55pm, Channel 5

A theatre-owning koala sets up a singing competition in a last-ditch bid to stay afloat. Read our full review

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – 6:45pm, Channel 4

The intrepid archaeologist, with his young sidekick and a nightclub singer in tow, is stranded in India, where he takes on a mission to recover magical sacred stones from the hands of an evil cult engaged in human sacrifice and child slavery. Read our full review

Reds – 9pm, Talking Pictures TV

Oscar-winning fact-based drama, based on the life of American journalist and activist John Reed, famous for his first-hand account of the 1917 Russian Revolution. The film focuses on his relationship with writer Louise Bryant, whom he first encounters at a meeting for radical thinkers. Leaving her husband, she joins Reed on his journey to Russia as the Bolshevik uprising gets under way. Read our full review

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy – 9:30pm, BBC Two

The deputy to the head of British intelligence is forced into retirement after an operation ends in disaster. He is later recruited by the government to return to duty and investigate the possibility of a Soviet mole in a high-ranking position in MI6. Read our full review

Sunday 10th January

Zathura: a Space Adventure 3pm, Film4

Two squabbling brothers with time on their hands decide to play a mysterious old board game after finding it in their basement. A chance roll of the dice sends their house into deep space, where they must battle with aliens and work together to stay alive. Read our full review

Bean – 3:50pm, ITV

The hapless fool is employed as a security guard for a British art gallery and is sent to Los Angeles to bring back a famous painting. Unfortunately, he finds himself mistaken for a renowned art professor and invited to make an important presentation. Read our full review

The Spiderwick Chronicles – 3:55pm, Channel 4

Life for identical twins Jared and Simon and their sister Mallory begins afresh when their mother inherits a spooky mansion. But after moving in, strange things begin to happen, and as the youngsters investigate, they discover a book that opens up a mysterious world of amazing supernatural creatures. Read our full review

The Rainmaker – 9pm, 5 Select

An idealistic newly qualified lawyer teams up with a disreputable researcher to champion the cause of a leukaemia sufferer whose mother is suing an insurance company for refusing to pay his medical costs. As the case progresses, the young legal eagle finds he has much to learn about the dark side of the judicial process. Read our full review

The Dressmaker – 11:40pm, Channel 4

In 1950s Australia, a fashion designer returns to her remote home town after forging a successful career in Paris. She reconciles with her mother, falls in love and transforms the lives of the local women – getting even with her enemies in the process. Read our full review

Monday 11th January

Dracula – 1pm, Horror Channel

A man sent to slay a legendary vampire count becomes the bloodsucker’s latest victim. Setting out in search of further prey, he stalks the family of his would-be assassin. However, a fearless doctor and expert on the supernatural is determined to bring his reign of terror to an end. Read our full review

Funny Girl – 6:05pm, Sony Movies Classic

Musical biopic of 1920s singer and comedienne Fanny Brice, who rose from poor beginnings in New York’s slums to become an overnight star and the toast of Broadway. Her success, however, came at the price of a turbulent private life and an unhappy marriage to a gambler, who grew increasingly jealous of her fame. Read our full review

Mr Brooks – 9pm, Sony Movies

Seemingly respectable businessman Earl Brooks tries to lead a normal life with his family – but the problem is his imaginary friend Marshall, who goads him into committing a series of brutal murders. As Brooks tries to wrest control and end the killings, he also has to contend with a blackmailer, who catches him in the act, and a tenacious detective who is close to discovering the truth. Read our full review

Tuesday 12th January

Hombre – 6:45pm, Talking Pictures TV

A white man raised by Apaches joins a stagecoach on a journey across the Arizona desert, but is treated with scorn by his fellow passengers because of his background. However, when they are attacked by bandits, he is the first to stand up and defend the people who hate him. Read our full review

Three Amigos! – 6:55pm, Film4

Three silent Western movie stars are summoned to Mexico for what they think will be a public appearance – only to discover the locals really believe in their heroic abilities and expect them to rid their town of a group of evil bandits. Read our full review

Goldfinger – 9pm, ITV4

James Bond is assigned to investigate a notorious German gold smuggler and discovers his quarry has ambitions much greater than first suspected. Pursuing the criminal mastermind around the world, Bond uncovers the villain’s audacious scheme to destroy the global economy with a daring attack on Fort Knox. Read our full review

Wednesday 13th January

Shadow of a Doubt – 9:15pm, Sony Movies Action

A teenager is thrilled by her beloved uncle’s unexpected visit – but her suspicions are gradually aroused by his odd behaviour and the appearance of two strangers. When she sees him tearing an article out of the newspaper about a man who marries rich widows and murders them for their money, she fears he is the killer in question. Read our full review

Mystic Pizza – 9pm, 5 Star

Three pizza parlour waitresses reach turning points in their lives, but help each other through their problems. Kat falls for a man whose kids she babysits while about to head off to university, her sister Daisy starts dating a man from a richer background, and their friend Jojo has cold feet about her wedding. Read our full review

RoboCop – 11:50pm, Film4

A corporation that creates military robots seizes a chance to diversify into law enforcement when a Detroit cop is critically injured in a bombing. He is rebuilt as a crime-fighting cyborg, but struggles to regain his free will from his creators’ control. Read our full review

Thursday 14th January

The Conquest of Everest – 12:25pm, Talking Pictures TV

Documentary about the first expedition to the peak of the world’s highest mountain, featuring contributions from Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary. Read our full review

Whiskey Galore! – 10pm, BBC Four

In 1943, disaster strikes on the remote Hebridean island of Todday when they run out of whisky. Salvation arrives when a ship carrying 50,000 cases of whisky founders on the island’s rocks, but the locals clash with authority in the shape of Home Guard commander Captain Waggett. Read our full review

Gladiator – 10pm, Channel 5

Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius is a casualty of a power struggle between the corrupt Emperor Commodus and the senate. Ordered to be put to death along with his family, he escapes his would-be killers but is sold into slavery as a gladiator – but uses his fame in the arena to fight against the tyrant. Read our full review

Friday 15th January

Lucky Jim – 5:55pm, Sony Movies

A hard-drinking, unconventional junior lecturer is frustrated with his stuffy university, but still wants to curry favour with the formidable head of the history department. A family gathering and an academic ceremony provide opportunities to make an impression – but nothing goes to plan. Read our full review

Psycho – 9pm, Sony Movies Classic

A woman on the run after stealing from her boss ends up at an isolated motel, where the owner’s curious relationship with his domineering mother results in murder. Read our full review

Blade Runner 2049 – 9pm, Sony Movies

An android-hunter working for the Los Angeles Police Department discovers a long-buried secret, which leads him to track down former detective Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for 30 years and is linked to the case. Read our full review

Young Adult – 11:30pm, BBC One

A selfish teenager grows up to be an alcoholic failed writer. When she learns her high-school sweetheart’s wife has just had a baby, she refuses to believe he can be happy without her, and returns to her home town to steal him away from his happy family, finding an unlikely ally in a classmate whose adolescence she made a misery. Read our full review

What’s on NOW TV this week?

If you’ve not found anything on the regular TV schedules that tickles your fancy, NOW TV are regularly adding some new films to their collection – with you can access with a Sky Cinema pass.

Here are this week’s highlights:

The Secret Garden – now available

The film tells the well-loved story of a young girl who is sent to live with her uncle, where she discovers a beautiful garden and a local boy who helps her understand the garden’s hidden secrets

A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood – now available

In 1998, magazine journalist Lloyd Vogel is sent to interview beloved TV entertainer Fred Rogers, an assignment he feels is beneath him. However, a friendship soon forms between the two men. Starring Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys and Chris Cooper. Read our full review.

Le Mans ’66 – now available

Matt Damon stars as Carroll Shelby, the visionary American driver and car designer who was enlisted by Ford to assemble a car – the Ford GT40 – to beat out Enzo Ferrari’s vehicles and their dominance over the race. Shelby recruits rogue driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale), and together they battle corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car.

Abominable – now available

After discovering a magical creature they believe to be a Yeti, teenager Yi and her two friends embark on an epic adventure. They try to reunite the creature with his family, whilst evading a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the creature for their own needs. Read our full review.

Looking for more? Take a look at our best movies on NOW TV guide

If you have Netflix we have rounded up the best movies on Netflix, the best series on Netflix to watch now and Disney+ viewers check out our best movies on Disney Plus guide. Amazon? We have the best movies on Amazon Prime.