WandaVision’s Matt Shakman to direct new Star Trek movie

Following the success of Marvel’s spin-off series WandaVision, filmmaker Matt Shakman is reportedly set to direct Star Trek 4.

According to Deadline, Shakman has signed a deal with Paramount and the franchise’s former director JJ Abrams to helm the upcoming untitled Star Trek movie, which will begin shooting next spring.

Shakman, whose filmmaking credits include The Great, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fargo and Game of Thrones, directed and executive produced Disney Plus’s WandaVision, which received 23 Emmy nominations this week, including Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series.

He’ll reportedly be taking the reins from Abrams, who directed 2009’s Star Trek and 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness, and Justin Lin, who helmed the last film in the rebooted franchise – 2016’s Star Trek Beyond.

Last year, both Quentin Tarantino and Fargo’s Noah Hawley were rumoured to be directing the untitled Star Trek project, however it is Shakman who’ll be taking over directorial duties instead.

Lindsey Beer (Siera Burgess is a Loser) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) are behind the script for the upcoming Star Trek 4, making this the first film in the series to be written by female screenwriters.

The film franchise sees Chris Pine play USS Enterprise captain James T. Kirk – a role played by William Shatner in the original TV series – while Zachary Quinto (Spock), Karl Urban (Dr. Leonard Bones McCoy), Zoe Saldana (Nyota Uhura), Simon Pegg (Scotty) and John Cho (Hikaru Sulu) round out the rest of the cast.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Paramount for comment.

