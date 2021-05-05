The Last Letter from Your Lover release date: Felicity Jones movie’s cast, trailer and plot

Felicity Jones is set to star in a brand new romantic drama based on a best-selling novel by Jojo Moyes, whose work was previously adapted into the 2016 film Me Before You.

The Last Letter from Your Lover will arrive in cinemas later in 2021 and tells the story of a journalist, who becomes obsessed with finding out everything about a historical love affair.

The Last Letter from Your Lover release date

In the UK, the film is getting a cinema-only release – arriving on Friday 6th August 2021.

In several other territories, the film is arriving on Netflix on Friday 23rd July 2021.

The Last Letter from Your Lover cast

Academy Award-nominated actress Felicity Jones leads the cast as Ellie, and she is joined by a host of other familiar faces including Shailene Woodley (The Fault in Our Stars, Big Little Lies) and Callum Turner (The Capture) as 1960s couple Jennifer and Anthony.

The cast also includes Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, The Favourite’s Joe Alwyn and Nabhaan Rizwan, who previously starred in Informer and Mogul Mowgli.

The Last Letter from Your Lover plot

The film is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Jojo Moyes and is described by Studio Canal as “a passionate, dual-narrative love story set in the French Riviera and London, during the 1960s and the present day.”

The synopsis continues, “It tells the tale of elegant Jennifer Stirling and how her life becomes inextricably interwoven with that of Ellie Haworth, in life-changing events that connect them across almost half a century.

“Jennifer lives a luxurious life with her wealthy and powerful husband, Laurence. When an unfortunate event wipes her memory, she struggles to find her identity until she stumbles upon wistful love letters hidden in her home.

“The passionate notes unravel a star-crossed love affair she had with foreign correspondent Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner) and ultimately lead her to discover her true self.

“Jennifer’s story becomes intertwined with that of Ellie, a whip-smart journalist in contemporary London, who discovers and becomes enthralled by these love letters from a bygone era.

“As she begins to piece them together with the help of archivist Rory (Nabhaan Rizwan), she sets off on a journey that will entangle the two women’s lives forever.”

The Last Letter from Your Lover trailer

If you fancy a first look at the film, you can check out the trailer below, which teases both the 1960s storyline and the modern-day scenes.

The Last Letter from Your Lover will arrive in UK cinemas from Friday 6th August 2021.