It's a damning indictment of how Hollywood studios have become too preoccupied with setting up bloated franchises, a trend which can largely be attributed to one particular phenomenon: the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That heroic endeavour has undoubtedly been a treat for fans around the world, but its resounding success has come at a price. These days, every studio wants a $20 billion shared universe to its name and the result has been a parade of failed ventures that have accomplished little besides audience apathy.

Besides undermining consumer confidence, this misguided focus also puts the legacy of cinema in jeopardy. After all, the blockbusters from decades past that have stood the test of time tend to be those with the most laser-focused plotting. Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Raiders of the Lost Ark are among those that tell exciting and satisfying stories in a mere two hours (give or take), without the need for universe-building shenanigans which often serve only to dilute and disjoint the proceedings.

Will future generations have any desire to return to the big-budget movies being produced today? It's a valid question when so many suffer from bizarre tangents and unresolved plot threads as a result of scrapped follow-ups.

Kingsman itself has been guilty of this in the past, with 2017's sequel The Golden Circle attempting to lay the groundwork for a US-based spin-off titled Statesman, which would theoretically star Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges. Of course, since reaction to that idea was decidedly mixed (to put it generously), the project has been moving along at a snail's pace in the years that have followed.

It's for this reason that you'll forgive my scepticism over the ambitious plans for the franchise that came to light this week. Assuming that the soon-to-be-released prequel, The King's Man, doesn't flop and render this whole discussion pointless, I would still prefer the producers focus their efforts on making one good movie rather than seven imaginary ones.

