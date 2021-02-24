Spider-Man 3 title is officially revealed and it might hint at multiverse plot

After months of wild casting rumours, multi-verse fan theories and some healthy trolling from the film’s cast, Spider-Man 3 has a title.

Peter Parker’s third MCU solo outing will be called Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The previous instalments were titled Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and it had been expected that the third film would somehow incorporate home into its title.

Stars Tom Hollander, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon had even teased fans on 23rd February, suggesting Spider-Man: Phone Home, Home-Wrecker and Home Slice as title potentials.

In a skit posted by the official Spider-Man movie Twitter account, Holland, Batalon and Zendaya were seen lamenting the fact that they had been fed “fake titles”, only for the movie’s real name to then be revealed.

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021

Though we know the title, much of the film remains shrouded in mystery. At one point, it was rumoured that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would feature, prompting fans to believe the plot would introduce multiple co-existing universes, much like in Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Does “No Way Home” hint that these rumours might be true, with Spidey trapped in a parallel world?

There are also plenty of theories surrounding the film’s villain, with the Sinister Six currently a fan favourite. None of that is confirmed, however. We do know that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will feature in a mentor role, taking over from Tony Stark.

Though Marvel Phase Four has shifted many titles around due to COVID-19, Spider-Man: [TITLE] is expected to land in cinemas on 17th December 2021, only a month later than originally planned.

