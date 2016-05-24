Jolie joins former foreign secretary Lord William Hague, Amnesty International director Jane Connors and Madeleine Rees, Secretary General of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, on the new course established by the London university.

“I am very encouraged by the creation of this master’s programme,” Jolie said. “I hope other academic institutions will follow this example, as it is vital that we broaden the discussion on how to advance women’s rights and end impunity for crimes that disproportionately affect women, such as sexual violence in conflict."

Jolie shared a platform with Hague at a global conference in 2014 aimed at ending sexual violence in conflict.

"I am looking forward to teaching and to learning from the students as well as to sharing my own experiences of working alongside governments and the United Nations.”