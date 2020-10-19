"I spent nearly €60,000 spraying Coca-Cola around Matera," he said. "I've been spraying Coca-Cola on slippery surfaces for a very long time."

The producer poured 8,400 gallons of the drink onto a street which left a sticky residue on the stones, allowing Daniel Craig's stunt double Paul Edwards to hit a 25ft ramp at 60mph, fly over a wall and land safely on the cobbles.

The upcoming film, which is set to be Daniel Craig's last outing as 007, is currently scheduled for an April 2021 release after facing several delays due to COVID-19.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon at the beginning of the month, Craig spoke about the decision to push the film's release date back, saying: "This thing is just bigger than all of us. We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn’t the right time. So fingers crossed 2nd April is going to be our date.”

However, director Cary Joji Fukunaga recently revealed that he can’t rule out another No Time To Die delay in the future, suggesting that No Time To Die “will come out when it’s right and it will perform in the context of this new world, in which no-one really can define what success or failure means”.

In the meantime, there’s been lots of speculation as to who will fill Craig’s shoes in the franchise’s 26th film, although producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that the new 007 won’t be chosen until “the dust has settled” after Craig's exit.

