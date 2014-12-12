Norway and Italy were also considered for snowy scenes in the upcoming movie, but Location Austria (FISA Film Location Austria), the Tirol tourism authority and local transport companies helped clinch the deal for Austria.

“I am very excited that the joint efforts, help and support will result in the most famous secret agent in the world on location in Ötztal and East Tirol,” explained Josef Margreiter, founder of Cine Tirol.

“The last Bond film, Skyfall, was watched by more than 130 million people in cinemas around the world. This fills us with great confidence that… people want to visit the locations for themselves in the Heart of the Alps,” he said.

Rome will also host some James Bond action. Explosions, parachute jumps and car chases are set to take place in Italy’s ancient city. A Fiat 500 will be destroyed in Borgo Vittorio near the Vatican, and a car will go plummeting into the Tibur River. Meanwhile, 007 will make a thrilling parachute landing on the city's Ponte Sisto Bridge.

James Bond movie Spectre will be released in late 2015.

