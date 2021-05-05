Luca release date: plot, cast and news about the new Pixar film

The cinemas may still be shut but that isn’t stopping Pixar from churning out brand new animated feature films, the latest of which being Luca – a coming-of-age fantasy comedy.

Featuring the voices of Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer and Maya Rudolph to name just a few, Luca tells the story of a young boy living on the Italian Riviera with plans for a fun-filled summer with his best friend Alberto – the only hitch being that they’re secretly sea monsters living under the sea.

While Disney originally planned for the film to be released theatrically in the summer, the studio recently announced that Luca would be premieres via Disney Plus instead where it would be available to stream exclusively.

Here’s everything you need to know about Luca, when it’ll land on our screens and the full voice cast.

Luca release date

Pixar’s upcoming release Luca is set to skip the cinemas and will instead head straight to Disney Plus on Friday 18th June.

While Luca is following the footsteps of recent Pixar titles like Soul in its exclusive streaming release, the film’s director Enrico Casarosa telling press at a preview event (via Digital Spy) that he was “sad that we can’t experience this together in the theatres”.

“We make these movies for the large screen, and for them to be experienced together. In a few parts of the world they will be experienced that way. But Disney+ is wonderful because so many people will get to see it. So many kids will get to see it,” he added.

What is Luca about?

Pixar

Luca is a coming-of-age fantasy comedy set on the Italian Riviera in seaside town Portorosso. The feature film stars Jacob Tremblay (Room, Wonder) as a young boy called Luca who sets out to have an unforgettable summer with his newfound best friend Alberto (IT’s Jack Dylan Grazer).

However, both are harbouring a deep dark secret that could threaten their fun plans to come – both Alberto and Luca are actually sea monsters from a world below the water’s surface.

Written by author and screenwriter Jesse Andrews (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) and Soul’s Mike Jones, the animated feature marks Enrico Casarosa’s directorial debut.

Luca cast

Pixar

Luca stars Room’s Jacob Tremblay as the titular Luca, while We Are Who We Are’s Jack Dylan Glazer voices his best friend Alberto.

The rest of the cast includes Maya Rudolph (Daniela Paguro), Jim Gaffigan (Lorenzo Paguro), Emma Berman (Giulia Marcovaldo), Marco Barricelli (Massimo Marcovaldo), Saverio Raimondo (Ercole Visconti) and Sandy Martin.

Luca trailer

Disney released an official trailer for Luca towards the end of April, teasing the film’s Italian soundtrack as well as Tremblay and Glazer’s vocal performances as secret sea monsters Luca and Alberto.

