Love Actually feels ‘a bit dated’, says Alan Carr
The host of There's Something About Movies has given his verdict on one of the most popular festive films of all time.
There’s Something About Movies host Alan Carr has voiced his opinion on Christmas classic Love Actually – and it may prove controversial among fans of the Richard Curtis romcom.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the There’s Something About Movies festive special, the Chatty Man star described the 2003 hit as “alright” when asked for his verdict on the film.
“It is what it is, isn’t it? You want a bit of escapism,” he said. “It’s alright.
“Is it dated? It’s weird how It’s a Wonderful Life, that doesn’t feel it’s dated, where I feel Love Actually does feel a little bit, it does feel a bit of a time gone by. Whereas It’s a Wonderful Life still chimes with you. It’s odd, isn’t it?”
Tom Allen, who is a permanent panellist on the Sky Max quiz show, added: “Yeah, it’s funny. I suppose it’s sort of reminiscent of that late ’90s/early 2000s and Tony Blair and stuff.”
“That optimism,” Carr replied, before joking: “Whereas the film Nativity, people will be watching that in the year 3021 and still going, ‘What a marvellous performance!’
“Who saw me as a bloody theatre critic and being so good at it?” he said, as Allen added: “Inspired casting!”
Carr appeared in 2009 Christmas musical comedy Nativity opposite Martin Freeman and Ashley Jensen, making his film debut as theatre critic Patrick Burns.
He has been the host of Sky’s There’s Something About Movies since 2019, appearing alongside comedian Allen and team captains Jennifer Saunders and Michael Sheen.
