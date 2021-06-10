Colin Trevorrow says Jurassic World: Dominion is “a very different kind of Jurassic movie”

The first footage from hotly anticipated sequel Jurassic World: Dominion will be shown this month in front of Fast and Furious 9 (AKA The Fast Saga) and director Colin Trevorrow has teased a “very different” chapter in the franchise.

Longtime fans have been thrilled to hear that Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be teaming up with the stars of the original film – Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum – in a feature that promises to bring the story full circle.

The previous film in the franchise, Fallen Kingdom, ended with dinosaurs being let loose on human civilisation following the destruction of Isla Nubar, changing the way that we live forever more.

With such a game-changing development for the Jurassic World universe, it’s little surprise that Trevorrow has promised Dominion is “a very different kind of Jurassic movie”.

“There’s a lot of action and a lot of adventure,” he told Empire Magazine. “But the way that we bring these characters together and the effect they have on each other and how their stories collide — a movie where they’re drawing closer and closer together — is just very exciting for me. Structurally, it’s cool. It’s different. And it’s just very satisfying to see all of them up on screen together.”

One of the biggest ways in which Dominion will differ from previous entries is that it features a flashback to many millions of years ago, before the dinosaurs went extinct.

“It was always part of the story,” Trevorrow said of that particular scene. “I really wanted to not just tell an origin story for the T-Rex that we love, but to really put into visual terms this story that we’ve been told for 30 years about how dinosaurs were made from DNA fossilised in amber.”

The Jurassic World films have made headlines recently as fans have dreamt up an elaborate theory that they could one day share a cinematic universe with Vin Diesel’s madcap Fast & Furious franchise.

Both blockbuster epics are produced by Universal Studios, so technically it wouldn’t be impossible, but there has been no official indication that any such plans are in development – with Trevorrow himself debunking the claim.

He said: “I don’t want to say anything because then the memes will stop. Reality is just not as much fun. I mean, have I ever heard anything about a franchise crossover? Of course not. But do I enjoy seeing people take it really seriously on Twitter? I do. So, let’s just keep having fun with the what-ifs.”

If you’re keen to get your first look at Jurassic World: Dominion, which won’t hit cinemas in full for another year, check out the five-minute preview set to play in front of IMAX screenings of Fast and Furious 9.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled for release on 10th June 2022.