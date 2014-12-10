Joseph Gordon-Levitt gets high in The Walk teaser trailer
You’ll believe a man can balance
In a week of surprise releases from Sony, one is probably causing them fewer headaches than all the others – this short teaser trailer for upcoming film The Walk, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as real-life French high-wire walker Philippe Petit.
Petit gained fame for his 1974 walk between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre in New York, which was immortalised in Oscar-winning 2008 documentary Man on Wire. The unauthorised feat saw him make eight passes along the wire for 45 minutes, 1,350 feet above the ground.
Man on Wire featured re-enactments of Petit’s walk (as well as preparation footage and still photos ) but director Robert Zemeckis' interpretation of events has the advantage of immersive 3D – and if there was ever a film that deserved an extra dimension to gawp at, it's this.
From the short trailer, it looks like Gordon-Levitt is nailing the acrobatic side of the role – we’ll just have to wait and see if his French accent is quite so nimble.
The Walk will be released in October 2015
More like this
Visit New York with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details