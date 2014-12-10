Man on Wire featured re-enactments of Petit’s walk (as well as preparation footage and still photos ) but director Robert Zemeckis' interpretation of events has the advantage of immersive 3D – and if there was ever a film that deserved an extra dimension to gawp at, it's this.

From the short trailer, it looks like Gordon-Levitt is nailing the acrobatic side of the role – we’ll just have to wait and see if his French accent is quite so nimble.

The Walk will be released in October 2015

More like this

Advertisement

Visit New York with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details