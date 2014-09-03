Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen sets World Record as highest-grossing action movie heroine
It may be a slightly tenuous record - but Lawrence deserves some good news after her recent travails
Ok, so “highest-grossing action movie heroine” may seem like quite a specific world record category – even in these supposedly enlightened times, the competition isn’t up to much – but we’ve always had a soft spot for both Katniss Everdeen and Jennifer Lawrence, and are happy to report a bit of positive news given what the Oscar-winning actress has been put through recently.
So yay for the star of the Hunger Games and her screen alter ego Katniss that she’s picked up a new Guinness World Record.
Lawrence has played the character created by author Suzanne Collins in two films so far – The Hunger Games and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – having pulled in a total of £928 million at box offices around the world (just shy of a billion quid!).
And with the two further instalments based on Collins’s novels heading for the big screen soon, Katniss is likely to hang on to the record for the foreseeable future.
Meanwhile, Catching Fire has also been named the "highest-grossing post-apocalypse movie" ever (with a box office haul of £519,711,000 worldwide).
More like this
Sure, dystopian sci-fi is pretty big business these days, but even so that's got to be a contender for "most tenuous world record" of all time...
Guinness World Records 2015 is on sale from 11th September