Lawrence has played the character created by author Suzanne Collins in two films so far – The Hunger Games and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – having pulled in a total of £928 million at box offices around the world (just shy of a billion quid!).

And with the two further instalments based on Collins’s novels heading for the big screen soon, Katniss is likely to hang on to the record for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Catching Fire has also been named the "highest-grossing post-apocalypse movie" ever (with a box office haul of £519,711,000 worldwide).

Sure, dystopian sci-fi is pretty big business these days, but even so that's got to be a contender for "most tenuous world record" of all time...

