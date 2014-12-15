Meanwhile, images of James Bond's fancy London apartment, to be used in the first scene of the movie, have been released, and were shared yesterday by The Express.

The production continued in London after reports that the Spectre screenplay had been stolen in a cyber-attack on Sony Pictures Entertainment's computer system.

Spectre's title was officially announced earlier this month, and big budget scenes from the new action-packed movie will be filmed in Austria's snowy Tyrol region, on Rome's historic streets and in the desertscapes of Morocco. In exotic locations Bond will go on a mission to uncover a sinister organisation. Meanwhile, back in London, M has to try and keep the secret service alive, as Bond cuts his way through lies and deception to figure out the shocking truth.

Daniel Craig will star alongside by Lea Seydoux, Monica Bellucci and Christoph Waltz in his fourth outing as Bond. Spectre will be released on 6th November 2015.

