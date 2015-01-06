"About half of the approximately 8km lake perimeter is closed for the shooting," explained Ernst Kammerer, head of the Tourism Association Ausseerland to James Bond news site MI6.

Local services have helped with the logistics of the shoot and there is currently a flight ban in the area, so the production team can get clear shots of the panorama and use their helicopters without worry.

The Spectre production cast and crew have booked a total of 30,000 nights in the Tyrol, Carinthia and Styria areas of Austria and the county will gain an estimated six million Euros in production costs.

Filming in Altaussee is expected to wrap later on today, and the James Bond team will move onto Solden tomorrow and Obertilliach early next week.

Spectre will film in a variety of other exotic locations, including Rome's historic streets and the dusty Moroccan desert. In these glorious landscapes Bond will go on a mission to uncover a sinister organisation, while M has to try to keep the secret service alive.

Daniel Craig will star alongside Lea Seydoux, Monica Bellucci and Christoph Waltz in his fourth movie as Bond.

Spectre is set for release on 6th November 2015.

See a clip from Austria filming here:

