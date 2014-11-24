James Bond 24 to film in Rome
Daniel Craig to jet off to Italy for the next instalment of 007 action
[Spoiler alert] The new James Bond film is expected to feature explosions, parachute jumps and car chases centred around the ancient streets of Rome.
Although much of the filming will take place in London’s Shepperton studios early next year, Italian news agency ANSA let slip that the Eternal City will firmly feature in the action, and the movie will include at least three big-budget scenes in Italy’s capital.
The city’s beautiful, winding streets will form the backdrop for high-speed car chases, with a Fiat 500 being destroyed in Borgo Vittorio near the Vatican, while one vehicle will streak down the major road of Corso Vittorio Emanuele II before plummeting into the Tibur river. And 007 will make a daring parachute landing on the city's Ponte Sisto bridge.
Sunny South Campania will also feature in the movie, with scenes captured in the glorious former home of the Bourbon kings of Naples – the Palace of Caserta.
Filming in Italy will take place between February and March next year, and it’s believed the production team will then venture to Morocco.
James Bond will be released in late 2015.
