The city’s beautiful, winding streets will form the backdrop for high-speed car chases, with a Fiat 500 being destroyed in Borgo Vittorio near the Vatican, while one vehicle will streak down the major road of Corso Vittorio Emanuele II before plummeting into the Tibur river. And 007 will make a daring parachute landing on the city's Ponte Sisto bridge.

Sunny South Campania will also feature in the movie, with scenes captured in the glorious former home of the Bourbon kings of Naples – the Palace of Caserta.

Filming in Italy will take place between February and March next year, and it’s believed the production team will then venture to Morocco.

More like this

James Bond will be released in late 2015.

Advertisement

Visit Rome with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details