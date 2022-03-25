How to watch Drive My Car – is it streaming?

Adapted and expanded from a short story of the same name by Haruki Murakami, the film tells of a widowed actor/director and the rapport he slowly strikes up with his enigmatic new chauffeur while putting on a new production of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi's superb three-hour drama Drive My Car was one of the more surprising nominees for this year's Best Picture Oscars race – but it's absolutely deserving of its spot on the list.

A stunning meditation on grief and communication that contains several of the most memorable scenes of the year, the film has won a glut of critics awards – and although it's still considered an outsider in the Oscars race, the nomination has further boosted interest.

So if you fancy catching up the film and aren't sure where you can watch it, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Drive My Car.

How to watch Drive My Car online

As things stand, Drive My Car isn't available for free with any streaming subscriptions – but there are a couple of options to rent it at a premium fee.

The film can be rented for £9.99 from Curzon Home Cinema, or for the very marginally more expensive price of £10 from BFI Player.

And there's not long to wait until there is an option to watch it without paying a premium, at least if you're a Mubi subscriber.

The film will be available for free to the platform's subscribers from Friday 1st April – you can sign up to Mubi for £9.99 a month, while there's also the option of a one-week free trial.

There are also still a few chances to catch the film on the big screen, with a small number of showings in a few select cinemas around the country.

Is Drive My Car available on other VOD platforms?

It's not yet clear if and when the film will be made available on other premium VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video or Sky Store – but it seems likely that it will be possible to rent or buy from these services at some point in the future. We'll update this page when we hear any updates on that front.

As for whether the film will eventually be available for free on any mainstream subscription streaming services such as Netflix, it's anyone's guess at this point – although it's certainly not completely out of the question. Again, should any more information become available, we'll post it here.

When is the Drive My Car DVD and Blu-ray release date?

There's no word yet on when UK-based physical media lovers will be able to get their hands on a DVD or Blu-Ray copy of the film – but it seems all but certain to get a release at some point in the not too distant future.

When more information comes to light about a physical release, we'll post the relevant details here.

