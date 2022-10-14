The recent release of Halloween Ends marks the final instalment in David Gordon Green's reboot trilogy – which previously consisted of 2018's Halloween and last year's Halloween Kills – closing with what promises to be the final showdown between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers.

In the time since John Carpenter's original Halloween film revolutionised the slasher genre in 1978, it has spawned more sequels, reboots and remakes than just about any other horror film.

But will the film's title really prove to be accurate, or is there still more to come from this long-running slasher franchise? Read on for everything you need to know.

Will there be a sequel to Halloween Ends?

The answer appears to be that no, there will not be a sequel to Halloween Ends – at least not a direct one. David Gordon Green has been adamant that this will be the final film in his trilogy, while Jamie Lee Curtis has also appeared to confirm that it will be her last hurrah as Laurie Strode.

"I need to now cut her loose and let her live in the minds and hearts of the fans that have supported her," she said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I now get to go off and do my own thing."

"I do feel confident that we are saying goodbye to Jamie playing Laurie in the universe," added Green. "At some point someone will maybe bring a new Laurie into something, some twist will happen, and the mythology will continue, but I do feel like this is the last time we're going to see her nervous smile and those fun enlightening attributes of Laurie Strode."

And Curtis is not the only star bowing out of the franchise – James Jude Courtney, who has played The Shape (AKA Michael Myers) in all three entries in the recent trilogy, has also said it will be his last outing, explaining in the film's press notes: "When Jamie and I had our big finale, I pulled her aside and asked her to walk me through the beats.

"As she did, both of us just started going deep into this emotional place together. Then we had tears coming down our cheeks. This was what was happening between the characters, but it’s also what was happening to us while we acted it."

Will there be any other Halloween films?

While it might be the end of Green's trilogy, it seems that the franchise itself still has a bit of life left in it – although quite what the future holds is still unclear at this stage.

"I have a feeling that, just as Frankenstein’s Monster, Dracula and mummies and vampires and zombies find new ways to have their stories told, Michael Myers has stepped into the lore and legacy of classic movie monsters,” Green explained in the press notes. "One day, he will find a new way to show up in some other shape."

Meanwhile the franchise's original creator – the legendary John Carpenter – had this to say about the future of the series during an interview with ComicBook.com: "Let me explain the movie business to you: if you take a dollar sign and attach it to anything, there will be somebody who wants to do a sequel. It will live. If the dollar sign is not big enough, no matter what, it will not live...

"I don't know, man," he added. "I don't know. This time, I do not know. They really want to end. They're going to shut it off, end it. It's what David has in mind. That's fine."

One thing we do know for certain is that the future of the franchise – whatever shape it takes – will be away from Blumhouse, who have produced each instalment of the Green trilogy.

This was confirmed during an interview with ScreenRant in June 2022, when Jason Blum explained, "I didn't say it's gonna be the last Halloween movie. It's our last Halloween movie.

"We have no more rights to make any more Halloween, so it goes back to Malek [Akkad]. And what he does, only he knows, but we are done. And this is our last one and I think people will be very happy."

Halloween Ends is now playing in UK cinemas.

