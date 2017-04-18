We had Carrie Fisher's brief cameo in Rogue One as a younger Princess Leia, Robert Downey Jr's youthful appearance in Avengers: Civil War, and a de-aged flashback of Michael Douglas's character in Ant-Man.

Asked whether he would consider doing the same to Weaver back as Ripley, according to GeekTyrant Scott hinted to Empire magazine: "You could do that."

The director is reportedly planning at least two more films after the upcoming Alien: Covenant before the story links in with the original Alien, by which time the technology may be even more advanced (and, hopefully, slightly less uncanny).

More like this

Weaver, who is now 67, starred in the original movie at the age of 29.

Advertisement

Alien: Covenant will be released on 12th May in the UK