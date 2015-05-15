"This is the first one and there’s definitely another two to come," assistant cameraman Diogo Domingues tells RadioTimes.com, confirming that original director George Miller is back in it again for the long haul, "making a whole new generation of Mad Max."

Domingues explains that filming on location in Namibia was as thrilling as watching the stunts being created, and involved among other things dodging poisonous reptiles.

"We had a lot of nature conservationists on set to remove snakes," he explains, "we had salamander snakes and black adders – both venomous. If you got bitten by them you’d be pretty unlucky. One guy got bitten, but we had a very well equipped medical team. I had an instance when I was a few metres away from an adder."

Like the three movies that came before it, starring Mel Gibson, Mad Max: Fury Road is set in a chaotic post-apocalyptic world where cars are king – think Tank Girl meets Fast & Furious – as rebels fight for survival in a waterless desert.

Mad Max: Fury Road is in UK cinemas from Friday 15th May