We're all getting really quite excited about JK Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Advertisement

Star of the film Eddie Redmayne himself said entering the magical world was "unlike anything" he's ever done before, and now there's a way to glimpse a little more footage from the film.

Redmayne will give viewers a sneak peek from the movie, which charts the travels of Newt Scamander who arrives in New York in 1926 with a trunk full of magical beasts, at the MTV Movie Awards 2016.

So if you can make a date to watch that on Monday 11th April, you'll get a little closer to seeing the magic...

Advertisement

The MTV Movie Awards will air at 8pm Monday 11th April on MTV.

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement