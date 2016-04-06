Eddie Redmayne will reveal new Fantastic Beasts footage at the MTV Movie Awards
Scenes from the new JK Rowling film, which stars Redmayne as Newt Scamander, will be shown at the awards on Monday 11th April
We're all getting really quite excited about JK Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
Star of the film Eddie Redmayne himself said entering the magical world was "unlike anything" he's ever done before, and now there's a way to glimpse a little more footage from the film.
Redmayne will give viewers a sneak peek from the movie, which charts the travels of Newt Scamander who arrives in New York in 1926 with a trunk full of magical beasts, at the MTV Movie Awards 2016.
So if you can make a date to watch that on Monday 11th April, you'll get a little closer to seeing the magic...
The MTV Movie Awards will air at 8pm Monday 11th April on MTV.