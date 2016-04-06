Redmayne will give viewers a sneak peek from the movie, which charts the travels of Newt Scamander who arrives in New York in 1926 with a trunk full of magical beasts, at the MTV Movie Awards 2016.

So if you can make a date to watch that on Monday 11th April, you'll get a little closer to seeing the magic...

Advertisement

The MTV Movie Awards will air at 8pm Monday 11th April on MTV.