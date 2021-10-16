Dwayne Johnson reveals first-look Black Adam footage

Dwayne Johnson has shared a sneak-peek video of his upcoming DC film Black Adam, teasing that he was “born to play” the “ruthless” antihero.

The Jumanji star, who’ll be playing DC supervillain Black Adam in the project, revealed one of the opening scenes from the upcoming film during the DC FanDome event, telling fans that it explains “why the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change”.

Johnson introduced the clip with a short featurette, in which his co-stars Pierce Brosnan (Dr. Fate), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone) and Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher) spoke about their characters, before describing Black Adam as a “gigantic passion project” of his.

“I have worked so hard, worked these hands, these callouses, my fingers to the bone on this project because it’s the kind of project that I know comes along once in a lifetime. And the truth is, I was born to play Black Adam.

Ladies & gents…

Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️



He is ruthless.

He is unstoppable.

He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.



He is #BLACKADAM



The Man in Black has come around…#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpictureco pic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021

“The film has without question some of the biggest action sequences I have ever been a part of, and I am so proud and excited of our incredible team who are working away to create breathtaking, holy s**t scenes that I know you’re really going to love.”

He went onto say that the clip to follow was one of the film’s opening scenes, “when Black Adam is first revealed”, adding: “Now, what you’re going to see here, is why the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.”

In the sneak-peek, we watch as explorers activate a tablet, causing a hooded Black Adam to appear and begin killing them, before catching the bullets heading towards him and floating upwards into the air.

The upcoming DC film, directed by The Shallows filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, is set for a 2022 release, with Black Adam set to become the villain of Shazam/Billy Batson in a future Shazam film.

