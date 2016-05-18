Does this reckless experiment prove the new Ghostbusters film can exist in the same universe as the original?
We crossed the streams to find out what would happen...
There's been mass hysteria following the release of the new trailer for the Ghostbusters reboot – 40 years of darkness, earthquakes, volcanoes, the dead rising from the grave, human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together...
There seems to be a genuine worry among some people that their memories of the original simply cannot exist in the same universe as the new, female-led movie. But is that really true?
In the spirit of the Ghostbusters, we conducted a frankly reckless experiment and crossed the streams by embedding the trailer for the new film in the same article as that for the 1984 version.
Did all life as we know it stop instantaneously and every molecule in our bodies explode at the speed of light?
Actually, no...