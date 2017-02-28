Ever since the Oscars organisers mistakenly handed the award for Best Picture to La La Land, before snatching it back and giving it to its rightful owner Moonlight, film fans have been coming up with more and more inventive ways to spoof the gaffe. And this is one of our favourites so far...

Advertisement

On Monday evening, well-loved independent cinema the Rio, in Dalston, east London, slipped in the first twenty seconds of La La Land before a screening of Moonlight, much to the delight of moviegoers...