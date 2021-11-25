Best Thanksgiving movies to watch for the holiday

It's one of the biggest holidays of the year for many nations.

For countries including the United States of America and Canada, Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful and to look back on the last year and appreciate what has been gained as a time of harvest is reached.

In the US, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, this year falling on November 25, 2021.

There are many traditions for Thanksgiving in the US, including Turkey, lots of food, parades, and coming together with loved ones for a celebration.

Therefore, what better way to celebrate than by viewing some classic Thanksgiving films?

Whether you are looking for laughter, tears, arguments, romance or even murder - we have them all below to suit the holiday season through setting or mood.

So, without further ado, here are the Best Thanksgiving films as assembled by RadioTimes.com.