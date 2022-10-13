Best new horror movies released in 2022
Smile
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2022
- Parker Finn
- 115 mins
- 18
Summary:
The impractical bureaucracies within the medical insurance system cause a woman's day to spiral out of control. On her way to an important event, she gets hit by a car only to end up with yet another medical bill.How to watch
Why watch Smile?:
Parker Finn's debut feature follows a psychiatric doctor whose life becomes a waking nightmare after she witnesses a deeply traumatic incident involving a patient – one that soon leads to her own life also being put in grave danger. Although perhaps a little too reliant on jump scares and horror clichés, this is an often effective debut, and certainly delivers its fair share of creepy smiles.
Barbarian
- Horror
- Thriller
- 2022
- Zach Cregger
- 102 mins
Summary:
A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems.How to watch
Why watch Barbarian?:
Not released in the UK until 28th October, this film from director Zach Cregger has enjoyed some very strong reviews across the Atlantic, praised for its chilling atmosphere and unpredictable story. It follows a young woman who finds that the rental home she's booked is already occupied by a stranger – before she realises that that is just the start of her worries.
Nope
- Horror
- Mystery
- 2022
- Jordan Peele
- 130 mins
- 15
Summary:
The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.How to watch
Why watch Nope?:
Jordan Peele had already established himself as one of the most exciting filmmakers working in any genre with his first two films Get Out and Us, and this horror-tinged blockbuster only cemented that reputation – brilliantly focusing on the nature of spectacle. Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun all turn in terrific performances, while there is some striking imagery and truly blood-curling scenes – including one especially memorable sequence involving a rogue monkey.
X
- Horror
- Mystery
- 2022
- Ti West
- 106 mins
- 18
Summary:
In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.How to watch
Why watch X?:
Ti West's period horror was only released earlier this year but it has already spawned a franchise – with sequel Pearl set for release later in 2022 and a further entry in the saga having already been greenlit. Set in the 1970s, X follows a filmmaking crew making an adult movie at a reclusive place – only for thenm to soon find themselves hunted by elderly hosts.
Halloween Ends
- Horror
- Thriller
- 2022
- David Gordon Green
- 111 mins
- 18
Summary:
The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of this trilogy.How to watch
Why watch Halloween Ends?:
The final installment of David Gordon Green's reboot trilogy – if not necessarily the last movie in the franchise – Halloween Ends finally pits Michael Myers and Laurie Strode against each other for one last battle. Before that, though, there is a new plotline concerning Corey Cunningham, a man accused of killing a child he was babysitting who soon finds a kindred spirit in Laurie's granddaughter Allyson. While by no means the best film in the series, this is still enjoyable fare – with a couple of very memorable kills.
Master
- Drama
- Horror
- 2022
- Mariama Diallo
- 98 mins
- 15
Summary:
Three women strive to find their place at an elite Northeastern university. When anonymous racist attacks target a Black freshman, who insists she is being haunted by ghosts, each woman must determine where the real menace lies.How to watch
Why watch Master?:
The debut feature from Mariama Diallo takes place in a prestigious American college, following three black women who are forced to deal not only with racist threats but also supernatural hauntings. Loaded with atmosphere - in no small part thanks to Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe's score – it's not necessarily the scariest horror of the year, but it's a fascinating look at America's troubled racial history.
Mr Harrigan's Phone
- Drama
- Horror
- 2022
- John Lee Hancock
- 104 mins
- 12
Summary:
When Mr. Harrigan dies, Craig, the teen who befriended and did odd jobs for him, puts his smart phone in his pocket before burial. When the lonely youth sends his dead friend a message, he is shocked to get a return text.How to watch
Why watch Mr Harrigan's Phone?:
The latest Stephen King novel to get adapted for the big screen, this film follows a young boy who befriends the titular elderly billionaire shortly before his death, only to realise that Mr Harrigan can still contact him from beyond the grave. It's perhaps not the finest King adaptation ever put to film, but is still worth a watch for fans of the Master of Horror.
Orphan: First Kill
- Crime/detective
- Drama
- 2022
- William Brent Bell
- 99 mins
- 15
Summary:
After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family.How to watch
Why watch Orphan: First Kill?:
A prequel to 2009's Orphan, the new film tells the story of Esther's early years following her escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility. If you prefer your horror to be a little on the camp side, this is definitely one for you – it's very much a film that is aware of its own silliness, deliberately leaning into melodrama.
Crimes of the Future
- Drama
- Horror
- 2022
- David Cronenberg
- 107 mins
- 18
Summary:
Humans adapt to a synthetic environment, with new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice, Saul Tenser, celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances.How to watch
Why watch Crimes of the Future?:
David Cronenberg's first new film in years sees him return to his body horror roots, exploring a dystopian society where "surgery has become the new sex". Viggo Mortensen stars as performance artists Saul Tanser, who grows new organs in his body and showcases their removal for his audience – eventually leading to interest from the authorities. There is also a brilliant Howard Shore score, some sublime production design and memorable performances from Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.
Scream
- Horror
- Drama
- 2022
- Matt Bettinelli-Olpin
- 114 mins
- 18
Summary:
Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, California, a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Horror sequel, starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David ArquetteHow to watch
Why watch Scream?:
The latest 'legacy sequel' of a major horror franchise, this film takes the series's already meta-approach and turns it up to 11, even jokingly referring to itself as a 'requel' (reboot-slash-sequel). Set 25 years after the events of the first movie, it sees Ghostface return to terrorise a fresh set of Woodsboro teens – while Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox also all return as their fan-favourite characters.
Men
- Drama
- Fantasy
- 2022
- Alex Garland
- 100 mins
- 15
Summary:
A young woman goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband.How to watch
Why watch Men?:
Alex Garland previously made one of the most ambitious new horror films of the last few years with 2018's Annihilation, and he returned this year with this eerie folk horror starring Jessie Buckley and multiped Rory Kinnears (he plays just about every male character in the film). Although it perhaps doesn't quite come together, and the final act may be confounding for some viewers, there is a lot to like – not least Buckley's performance and the genuinely creepy atmosphere.
The Black Phone
- Horror
- Thriller
- 2021
- Scott Derrickson
- 103 mins
- 15
Summary:
After being abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement, a 13-year-old boy starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer's previous victims.How to watch
Why watch The Black Phone?:
Scott Derrickson previously made hit horrors The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Sinister – and following a brief sojourn in the MCU with Doctor Strange, he returned to his horror roots with this effective film based on a short story by Joe Hill. Ethan Hawke is very memorable as a masked villain referred to only as The Grabber, who may well have met his match with his latest victim, 13-year-old Finn – thanks to some supernatural help.