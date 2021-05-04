Accessibility Links

Andrew Garfield says he will not feature in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The pre-MCU Spider-Man has confirmed that he won't be appearing in upcoming sequel No Way Home.

While the internet has been rife with casting rumours around Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield has now confirmed that he will not be appearing in the upcoming film, saying, “I did not get a call.”

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield – who starred as the superhero in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man – revealed that there’s “nothing to ruin” when asked about rumours surrounding his involvement in the upcoming film.

“Dude it’s f***ing hilarious to me… I do have this Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man is trending. It’s people freaking out about a thing and I’m just like, ‘Guys, guys, guys, guys,'” he said.  “I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say like, ‘I recommend that you chill.’

“Listen – I can’t speak for anyone else apart from myself. They might be doing something but I ain’t got a call!”

When asked to clarify that he definitely won’t be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he said: “I feel like, haven’t I just said that? I did not get a call. Listen, I would have gotten a call by now, that’s all I’m saying.

“I don’t want to rule anything out, maybe they want to call me? Maybe they’re going to call me and say, ‘Hey – people want this.'”

It doesn’t sound hopeful, does it?

Garfield starred in two Spider-Man films during his tenure as the superhero alongside Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy and Sally Field as Peter’s Aunt May.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled for release in cinemas in December 2021.

