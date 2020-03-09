And ahead of a Quiet Place Part II's release RadioTimes.com can exclusively unveil a new first-look clip from the movie, revealing just what happened next after Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her family battled blind but super-hearing alien monsters in the original movie.

Running into Cillian Murphy’s Emmett after a run-in with the monsters, the scene (only available for UK readers) shows the Abbott family initially rejected by the masked figure, who demands they leave his hideout immediately.

In the tense conversation (which is unusually chatty for the noise-averse characters of this franchise) Emmett’s mind is eventually changed, however, when he sees the Abbotts' newborn baby boy.

Exactly what memories this child brings back and what help he can offer the Abbotts remains to be seen, though given that the original film saw them discover the alien creatures’ biggest weakness it could be that Earth’s fightback starts here.

Starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and director John Krasinski, A Quiet Place Part II is also expected to delve into the early days of this apocalypse, offering new background the original film as well as continuing its story.

And from what we’ve seen so far, it looks just as terrifying as the first instalment. Prepare to pray for silence once more…

A Quiet Place Part II is released in UK cinemas on the 19th March