Below Zero release date – cast, plot and everything you need to know about Netflix’s Spanish thriller

The film follows events after a prisoner transfer van is attacked, with the officer in charge forced to fight those inside and outside while also dealing with the icy temperatures – eventually leading to a showdown in an abandoned village by the lakeside.

Below Zero cast

The lead roles of Martin and Miguel are played by established Spanish actors Javier Gutiérrez Álvarez (The Occupant) and Karra Elejalde (While at War) respectively, while the cast also includes supporting turns from the likes of Luis Callejo (While at War), Àlex Monner (Sé quién eres, Life Itself) and Patrick Criado (Riot Police).

Below Zero filming locations

The action in the film takes place on the road between capital city in Madrid and mountain city Cuenca, in the East of Spain, with a map glimpsed in the film’s opening making this clear.

For the most part, it was filmed in and around Madrid with a variety of smaller towns in the Sierra de Guadarrama mountain range also used at various points, with the film’s credits revealing that the ancient city of Segovia, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was one such location.

Other locations include, the tiny municipality of Robregordo and the roads around Buitrago de Lozoya, while its likely that any indoor studio scenes were shot in Madrid.