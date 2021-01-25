When is Venom 2 released in cinemas? Cast, trailer and release date

It would be fair to say that Tom Hardy’s first Venom movie was something of a surprise hit when it was unleashed on cinemas back in 2018.

Fans had been sceptical about how Sony would be able to make a Venom movie without the involvement of his wall-crawling arch-nemesis, especially after the character’s mishandled appearance in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3.

While some critics were quite savage to the end result, there can be do arguing that it resonated with general audiences, raking in a massive $850 million at the global box office.

With numbers like that, it’s hardly surprising a sequel was fast-tracked into production to pick up on that intriguing post-credits scene, which introduced a truly fearsome foe from the Marvel comic books: Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson).

The sadistic serial killer is known for bonding with his own symbiote to become Carnage, a twisted monster that revels in torturing those unfortunate enough to cross his path.

With a shake-up behind-the-scenes that sees visual effects expert Andy Serkis take the director’s chair, it’s quite possible that Venom: Let There Be Carnage could well secure the critical respect that alluded the first film.

The blockbuster sequel is one of a large number of upcoming Marvel movies, but is not expected to incorporate Venom into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Find out all there is to know about the Venom sequel below.

When is Venom 2 released in cinemas?

The Venom sequel was originally set to be released on 2nd October 2020, but has now been delayed until 25th June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we won’t do is make the mistake of putting a very, very expensive $200 million movie out in the market unless we’re sure that theatres are open and operating at significant capacity,” Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman Tony Vinciquerra said.

“You’ll see a lot of strange things happen over the next six months in how films are released, how they’re scheduled, how they’re marketed, but once we get back to normal, we will have learned a lot I think and found ways to do things that are somewhat different and hopefully better.”

The June date was originally earmarked for Robert Pattinson’s The Batman (from rival studio Warner Bros) which has now moved to 1st October 2021.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage started filming on 18th November 2019 at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Watford, England, and concluded before the global shutdown of film production in Spring 2020.

Venom 2 cast

We couldn’t have a Venom sequel without the return of Tom Hardy, who is confirmed to be reprising his role as Eddie Brock, the journalist who shares a human body with the symbiote known as Venom.

“I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can,” producer Amy Pascal said. “When you think of Venom [the character], you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know.”

Michelle Williams has also confirmed she’ll be reprising her role of Anne Weying and has told Yahoo! that she’d like to spend more time as She-Venom in the sequel.

Woody Harrelson, who had a memorable cameo as serial killer Cletus Kasady in Venom’s post-credits scene, will also be back for the sequel.

In the comics, Kasady ends up bonding with another symbiote (Venom’s offspring) to become the supervillain Carnage, a character so heinous that foes Spider-Man and Venom have actually banded together to take him down in several stories.

The sequel’s cinematographer Robert Richardson confirmed Harrelson’s involvement in an interview with Collider: “You have a remarkable central character with Venom, but now you’ve got Woody Harrelson, who’s going to obviously make his own little entrance here.”

Continuing the high caliber of acting talent in these movies, James Bond star Naomie Harris has also bagged a role in the Venom sequel, playing sound-powered villain Shriek, who often acts as a deadly sidekick to Carnage.

Line of Duty and The Irishman’s Stephen Graham will play an undisclosed role in the sequel, while rumours suggest that an as-yet-unknown actor could be playing classic Spider-Man villain Kraven in the film as well.

We can also expect to see more from Reid Scott (Late Night) as Anne’s new boyfriend Dan, a doctor with the patience and understanding of a saint who helps Eddie following his initial transformation.

Venom 2 director

With the first film’s director Ruben Fleischer busy making the Zombieland sequel, actor-turned-director Andy Serkis has been drafted in as his replacement, reportedly beating Rise of the Planet of the Apes’ Rupert Wyatt and Bumblebee’s Travis Knight to the top job.

“It’s happening,” Serkis wrote on Twitter. “The Symbiote has found a host in me and I’m ready for the ride…Can’t wait!”

It’s happening. The Symbiote has found a host in me and I’m ready for the ride…Can’t wait! #venom #venom2 #marvel pic.twitter.com/unCzmJOjop — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) August 5, 2019

Notably, Serkis has a lot of experience with motion capture and/or animation techniques, suggesting that the sequel may be showing off an even more imaginative and visually arresting take on the CGI symbiote. (Oscar-winning cinematographer Robert Richardson, who recently teamed with Tarantino on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, will be joining Serkis on the film.)

“It’s a fantastic franchise and I’m honored to be asked to direct it,” Serkis said (via IGN). “It feels like a very contemporary story, and I think, hopefully, that it’s going to be an extraordinary piece of cinema.

Explaining that he was still “in the beginning stages” of putting the film together, he added, “I have some very clear ideas about what I want to see visually, and how we can take the characters to another dimension.”

Much of the film’s creative direction, though, will still come from star and executive producer Hardy. “Tom is very involved with the writing with Kelly Marcel of the new story, so it’s very much centered around their take,” Serkis said (via /Film.)

Is there a Venom 2 trailer?

While there’s no actual footage of Venom: Let There Be Carnage just yet, Sony did release the below teaser that reveals the logo for the upcoming sequel.

Will Spider-Man be in Venom 2?

While Sony and Marvel are no longer splitting apart over Spider-Man (with Marvel making one more solo Spidey flick and having him in another team-up movie), at some point we’d expect the characters to come together.

Sony are supposedly quite keen to integrate Spider-Man back into their established stable of movies down the line, and Spider-Man and Venom’s status as arch-nemeses in the comics makes the Venom series the obvious way for the character to check in.

There are also reports from Geeks WorldWide that Holland may have a cameo role in the second Venom movie following leaked casting details – however, it’s not yet clear whether he’d appear as the Peter Parker we know and love from films like Infinity War, or whether it would be an alternate universe Spider Man.

There’s also a possibility that Venom 2 might cross over with upcoming Morbius movie starring Jared Leto, which is part of the same universe.

Venom 2 is scheduled for release in June 2021. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.