A Quiet Place 2 release date postponed for a third time due to the pandemic

A Quiet Place Part II has been postponed for the third time due to the global pandemic, and will now open in cinemas in the autumn.

Emily Blunt’s brutal post-apocalyptic thriller, directed by John Krasinski, was initially scheduled for release on 19th March in the UK and 20th March in the US last year, but was indefinitely delayed due to coronavirus. It was then rescheduled for 4th September 2020.

Variety now reports that the film will open in cinemas on 17th September.

Director Krasinski previously explained to fans on Twitter that the movie was going to be delayed until it was safe for people to see it in groups.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well, due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that,” he said.

“I’m gonna wait to release the film til we can all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”

The hugely-anticipated film – a sequel to the smash-hit horror movie from 2018 – stars Blunt as protagonist Evelyn Abbott, a mother attempting to protect her family from the terrors of the outside world.

The actresses reprises her role in the follow-up alongside original cast members Millicent Simmonds as her deaf daughter Regan and Noah Jupe as her eldest son Marcus. Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy joins the cast as a rather ominous-sounding man named Emmett, who has “mysterious intentions who joins the family unit”.

“For me, Emmett represents where the heart of the world lies right now, which is: finally feeling like they’ve all given up,” Cillian recently told Total Film. “Here comes this girl [Regan] who allows you to believe in more, and allows you to believe in yourself. That idea, I’ve always been really enthralled by.”

Other films abandoning their release dates for later slots in the year include No Time To Die and Peter Rabbit 2.

A Quiet Place 2 is scheduled for release in September.