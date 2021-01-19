Bridgerton director backs Rege-Jean Page for next James Bond

Since its arrival on Netflix on Christmas Day, Bridgerton has proved a monumental hit with viewers – and so it’s no surprise that a few of the Bridgerton cast‘s breakout stars are already being linked to some high profile roles.

Advertisement

One of those stars is Simon Basset actor Regé-Jean Page, who is already being mentioned as a possible future James Bond, and Bridgerton director Julie Anne Robinson has now thrown her weight behind those suggestions.

Robinson revealed to Deadline that she had been pleasantly surprised by Page’s performance in the series, saying he’d even surpassed some of her expectations.

“It’s interesting about Regé, I hope he is not offended by this but I never saw him as a sex symbol,” she said. “I always saw him as a serious actor, very committed, a caring professional.

“And now look at him, I mean, goodness me. It’s incredible, I hope he is the next James Bond.”

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Of course, Page is just the latest in a long line of actors to be linked with the 007 role, which will be vacated by Daniel Craig when the upcoming (and long-delayed) 25th Bond film No Time To Die is eventually released.

And for his part, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page seems to be enjoying the James Bond rumours, which he discussed with Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on his show last week.

“I think the internet thinks a lot of things, and that’s one of the more pleasant ones, so I’m pleased as far as that goes,” he said.

But he was also quick to point out there was nothing in the rumours at this stage, theorising that he was only being mentioned as a possibility because of his nationality.

“I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here,” he continued. “If you’re a Brit and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the B-word. It’s like a merit badge. You get the B-word merit badge.

Advertisement

“But I don’t think it’s much more than that. I’m glad to have the badge, I’m glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge, but it’s a badge.”