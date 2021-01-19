Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Movies
  3. Bridgerton director backs Rege-Jean Page for next James Bond

Bridgerton director backs Rege-Jean Page for next James Bond

One of the series' breakout stars has been linked with the high-profile role

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page

Since its arrival on Netflix on Christmas Day, Bridgerton has proved a monumental hit with viewers – and so it’s no surprise that a few of the Bridgerton cast‘s breakout stars are already being linked to some high profile roles.

Advertisement

One of those stars is Simon Basset actor Regé-Jean Page, who is already being mentioned as a possible future James Bond, and Bridgerton director Julie Anne Robinson has now thrown her weight behind those suggestions.

Robinson revealed to Deadline that she had been pleasantly surprised by Page’s performance in the series, saying he’d even surpassed some of her expectations.

“It’s interesting about Regé, I hope he is not offended by this but I never saw him as a sex symbol,” she said. “I always saw him as a serious actor, very committed, a caring professional.

“And now look at him, I mean, goodness me. It’s incredible, I hope he is the next James Bond.”

Of course, Page is just the latest in a long line of actors to be linked with the 007 role, which will be vacated by Daniel Craig when the upcoming (and long-delayed) 25th Bond film No Time To Die is eventually released.

And for his part, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page seems to be enjoying the James Bond rumours, which he discussed with Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on his show last week.

“I think the internet thinks a lot of things, and that’s one of the more pleasant ones, so I’m pleased as far as that goes,” he said.

But he was also quick to point out there was nothing in the rumours at this stage, theorising that he was only being mentioned as a possibility because of his nationality.

“I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here,” he continued. “If you’re a Brit and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the B-word. It’s like a merit badge. You get the B-word merit badge.

Advertisement

“But I don’t think it’s much more than that. I’m glad to have the badge, I’m glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge, but it’s a badge.”

Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Bridgerton

Rege-Jean Page
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Forsythia x intermedia 'Mini Gold' (Dwarf)

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get three Forsythia ‘Mini Gold’ for half price!

Brighten up your garden with this great deal from Hayloft

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan responds to Derry Girls/Bridgerton crossover idea

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Will there be a season 2 of Bridgerton on Netflix? Here’s everything we know

Lupin

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now

BRIDGERTON

Quiz Which Bridgerton character are you?