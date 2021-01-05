Accessibility Links

  3. ‘Bond Girl’ Tanya Roberts still alive, agent confirms

‘Bond Girl’ Tanya Roberts still alive, agent confirms

The James Bond star’s agent had mistakenly announced her death.

Actress Tanya Roberts

Tanya Roberts, who starred in James Bond flick A View to Kill, was reported to have died on 27th December.

Her agent Mike Pingel told The Hollywood Reporter she collapsed after walking her dogs on Christmas Eve and was later hospitalised.

However, Pingel has now confirmed Roberts is still alive and remains in a serious condition in a Los Angeles hospital.

He told the media he mistakenly announced Roberts’ death based on information he received from her partner.

He said a call from the hospital confirmed she was still alive yesterday (Monday 4th) morning.

The That ‘70s Show star is in a serious condition in the ICU, with Pingel telling the PA: “It does not look good.”

Roberts was not ill in the days leading up to the incident, which is not believed to be COVID-19 related.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum, the actress most notably appeared opposite the late Sir Roger Moore in what would be his last Bond film, playing geologist Stacey Sutton. She also had recurring roles in Charlie’s Angels and That ’70s Show.

Fellow Bond girl Britt Ekland, who also starred alongside Moore in The Man with the Golden Gun, took to Twitter to offer her condolences following the mistaken announcement of her death, writing: “Rip Tanya Roberts, once a Bond Girl always a Bond Girl!”

Roberts’ friend and agent Pingel told THR: “I’m devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away.

“To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don’t think she realised how much she meant to them.”

Fans offered their condolences and remembered their favourite performances, with one sharing a video of Roberts riding on top of a car in A View to Kill along with the caption: “Nobody made riding on top of a car at 60 miles an hour trying to get the bad guy look cooler than you.”

“So sad to learn of Tanya Roberts passing,” another wrote. “She was one of my favourite Angels in Charlie’s Angels and hilarious in That 70s Show as Midge. Shocking to hear. RIP #TanyaRoberts”

Looking for inspiration on what to watch next? Check out our TV Guide

