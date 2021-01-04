Accessibility Links

James Bond star Britt Ekland leads tributes to late ‘Bond Girl’ Tanya Roberts

The actress died suddenly at the age of 65.

Actress Tanya Roberts

Tanya Roberts, who starred in James Bond flick A View to Kill, has died aged 65.

The actor collapsed in her Hollywood Hills home after walking her dogs on Christmas Eve. She was hospitalised shortly after and died on 27th December, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Roberts was not ill in the days leading up to the incident and a cause of death has yet to be disclosed. It is believed her passing was not COVID-19 related.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum, the actress most notably appeared opposite the late Sir Roger Moore in what would be his last Bond film, playing geologist Stacey Sutton. She also had recurring roles in Charlie’s Angels and That ’70s Show.

Fellow Bond girl Britt Ekland, who also starred alongside Moore in The Man with the Golden Gun, took to Twitter to offer her condolences, writing: “Rip Tanya Roberts, once a Bond Girl always a Bond Girl!”

Roberts’ friend and publicist Mike Pingel told THR: “I’m devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away.

“To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don’t think she realised how much she meant to them.”

Others also paid tribute, including producer Jonathan Sothcott, who added: “A View To A Kill has always been the 007 film I enjoyed the most and I’m awfully sad to hear leading lady #TanyaRoberts has died at just 65 – she was the consummate 80s Bond girl and had a lovely chemistry with Roger. A Hollywood star from another, more glamorous age gone. RIP”

Fans offered their condolences and remembered their favourite performances, with one sharing a video of Roberts riding on top of a car in A View to Kill along with the caption: “Nobody made riding on top of a car at 60 miles an hour trying to get the bad guy look cooler than you.”

“So sad to learn of Tanya Roberts passing,” another wrote. “She was one of my favourite Angels in Charlie’s Angels and hilarious in That 70s Show as Midge. Shocking to hear. RIP #TanyaRoberts”

