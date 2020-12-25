Holidate voted best Netflix original Christmas movie in exclusive poll

New romcom Holidate has been voted as the best Netflix original Christmas movie in a poll of RadioTimes.com readers – taking the top spot by a margin of just four votes.

In total, the poll attracted more than 3,000 votes, which were split fairly evenly among the 19 options, with the Emma Roberts-starring movie coming out on top by scoring 12 per cent.

The 2018 Vanessa Hudgens favourite The Princess Switch (which this year spawned a sequel The Princess Switch: Switched Again) took second place in the poll, while the top three was rounded out by Holiday in the Wild, a 2019 Zambia-set romcom starring Rob Lowe.

Other movies with an impressive showing in the final results include El Camino Christmas and Let it Snow, which came in fourth and fifth place.

Interestingly, some of the streamer’s more critically acclaimed festive films fared less well in the poll – with the Academy Award-winning animation Klaus managing just three per cent of the vote, only just scraping into the top 10.

You can check out the top 10 in full below:

Holidate – 12 per cent The Princess Switch – 12 per cent Holiday in the Wild – 11 per cent El Camino Christmas – 10 per cent Let it Snow – seven per cent The Christmas Chronicles – seven per cent A Very Murray Christmas – six per cent Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square – six per cent Operation Christmas Drop – four per cent Klaus – three per cent

Of the films not to crack the top 10, the poorest performer was The Holiday Calendar, which managed only 41 votes in total.

There were also poor results for each of the films in the Christmas Prince trilogy, with all three movies towards the bottom of the pile, scoring 107 votes, 73 votes and 39 votes respectively.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight and later this week.