While there’s some debate over whether Thor is in fact the strongest Avenger, he has outperformed his team mates by being the only one to make it to four solo movies.

Where Captain America and Iron Man called it a day after their respective trilogies wrapped up, the God of Thunder will take to the skies once again in a much-anticipated Ragnarok follow-up from director Taika Waititi.

Fans are excited to see what the Academy Award-winning filmmaker has in store for the character, but they have a while to wait as the film was recently delayed by three months from February to May 2022.

With a subtitle like Love and Thunder, the next outing for Chris Hemsworth’s hammer-wielding hero would have been a perfect fit for its former Valentine’s Day release date, but there is no doubt a good reason for this reshuffle.

In the meantime, there is plenty of information to obsess over, including the recent confirmation that Christian Bale will portray formidable comic book villain Gorr the God Butcher.

The character made his debut in an acclaimed run by writer Jason Aaron, which later saw Jane Foster become worthy of wielding Mjolnir and taking on the mantle of Thor, all while fighting breast cancer.

That emotional story arc is likely to factor into Love and Thunder, with Natalie Portman confirmed to be returning to the role of Jane Foster after an extended absence from the MCU.

We’ll also get an insight into what the Guardians of the Galaxy have been up to following the climactic events of Avengers: Endgame, with Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord also set to appear in a supporting role.

Chris Hemsworth has also assured fans that this won’t be his last MCU outing, so the God of Thunder is likely to remain a powerful player for many years to come.

There are plenty of rumours about how Thor: Love and Thunder could tie into upcoming Marvel movies, so read on for everything we know so far.

When is Thor: Love and Thunder released in cinemas?

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on 6th May 2022, having been delayed on two occasions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019 as part of Marvel’s huge Phase 4 reveal, with Portman’s appearance on-stage proving to be one of the most memorable moments of the convention.

Filming is currently scheduled to begin in Australia in January 2021 and will reportedly use the same groundbreaking visual effects technology as Disney Plus series The Mandalorian.

This will prove particularly helpful at the moment, as travelling to real-world locations is made more difficult by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Who’s in the Thor: Love and Thunder cast?

Given the runaway success of Thor: Ragnarok, it should be no surprise that Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will return in the lead roles as Thor and Valkyrie, the latter still serving as the new ruler of Asgard.

However, Marvel Studios did raise some eyebrows when it revealed that Natalie Portman will return to the MCU as Jane Foster, but this time she will become the God of Thunder herself when Thor is deemed unworthy of his hammer (a story inspired by a popular comic-book arc).

“[She’s] a Thor,” Waititi told ET. “There’s still the other Thor, the original Thor. She’s not called Female Thor. In the comics, she’s called the Mighty Thor. It comes from that comic run.”

Explaining how he convinced Portman to return to the Thor series, Waititi explained (via Variety), “I just said to her, ‘Are you interested in coming back to this thing, but doing something really different?’ No one wants to keep repeating themselves, and no one wants to play the same characters all the time.

“And I think for her, just coming back, reprising that character in a whole fresh new way was really what would interest anyone. Especially in most of these films, if you’re not a superhero… do you really wanna keep doing that? I mean, I wouldn’t. I’d want to come back and change things up.”

Batman star Christian Bale has also been confirmed for the fourthquel, and he will be playing comic book baddie Gorr the God Butcher.

The character, first introduced to the comics back in 2012, is an evil alien who was banished from his community after he made blasphemous remarks following the death of his parents. Later he learnt that Gods did exist, but was furious that they did not save his family and so promised to kill them all.

In November 2020, it was reported that Chris Pratt had joined the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder as Star-Lord, his character from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Vin Diesel, who voices walking and talking tree Groot on Guardians of the Galaxy, has also let slip that some other members of his alien team will be appearing in the Thor sequel.

“I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park,” Diesel said according to ComicBook. “He took The Suicide Squad so he’s about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy. That’ll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn’t have said anything.”

Jeff Goldblum has also hinted at a potential comeback for the hilarious Grandmaster, telling Entertainment Weekly: “I can’t reveal any secrets, not that I know anything definitively, but there’s a whisper of a thought or notion that I might have some participation in it.”

In addition, Jaimie Alexander (Blindspot) is set to make her long-awaited return to the MCU as Lady Sif, one of the few survivors of Asgard’s destruction, who was last spotted in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.

Many of Thor’s other supporting characters – including his friends the Warriors Three, his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins), his mother Frigga (Rene Russo), and ally Heimdall (Idris Elba) – have been killed in recent Marvel movies, making it unlikely they would appear, unless through use of flashback or visions.

And then there’s the question of Loki (see below).

Will Loki be in the Thor sequel?

Obviously, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki died during the events of Avengers: Infinity War – but an earlier, 2012-era version of the God of Mischief escaped during the time-travel shenanigans of Avengers: Endgame, and now the character is set to appear in his own streaming series for Disney+.

Presumably, this Loki will be the earlier version freed in Endgame – but could he also turn up in Thor 4? Frankly, we can’t imagine a Thor movie without Hiddleston in it, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Thor does end up tracking down this alternate version of his brother even if he is stuck in a different time period.

And we wouldn’t be surprised if the Loki series ended up teasing this possibility. After all, Stranger Things 3 already proved that streaming dramas are a good fit for post-credits scenes.

What’s the story of Thor 4?

The film will adapt a story arc from a recent Marvel series called The Mighty Thor, written by Jason Aaron with artwork by Russell Dauterman.

In the comics, the original Thor was deemed unworthy to wield his hammer, Mjolnir, paving the way for Jane Foster to wield the formidable ancient weapon.

However, Foster is also battling breast cancer during this story, and every time she undergoes her physical transformation into Thor, it counteracts the effects of her chemotherapy treatment and perpetuates her illness.

So, there is a very powerful angle to the story, exploring the personal sacrifice that Jane makes in order to protect the people of Earth from harm.

“That storyline is incredible, is full of emotion, love and thunder and introduces for the first time female Thor,” Waititi said at Comic-Con. “For us there’s only one person who could play that role… Natalie Portman.”

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in 2022. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.