Daisy Ridley to lead Disney+ movie Young Woman and the Sea

Daisy Ridley is returning to Disney, but this time she won’t be wielding a lightsaber. According to Deadline, the Star Wars actor is set to take on the role of Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle, the first woman to swim across the English Channel.

The film, titled Young Woman and the Sea, is expected to forgo a theatrical release and premiere exclusively on Disney+ after the streamer secured it from Paramount. Production is likely to begin next year.

Ridley, who is best known for playing Rey in the divisive Star Wars sequels, will be joined by director Joaquim Ronning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Kon-Tiki), with Jeff Nathanson taking over script duties.

Young Woman and the Sea is adapted from a book by Glenn Stout.

Before attempting the swim across the English Channel, Ederle had won a gold medal in the 1924 Olympics. There had been a lot of speculation at the time around who would be the first woman to succeed – five men had already swum the 21-mile stretch. With the help of her sister, Ederle designed a two-piece swimsuit and sealed her goggles with candle wax, helping secure the first spot.

Despite her accomplishment and how it was celebrated when it happened in 1926, the New Yorker’s feat was largely forgotten after. Luckily, it looks like that won’t be the case for long.

You can sign up to Disney+ now for £5.99 per month or £59.99 a year in the UK.