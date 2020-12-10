Ariana Grande film excuse me, i love you to launch on Netflix

Ariana Grande has delivered fans the news they have all been waiting for: a Netflix film about her Sweetener world tour.

excuse me, i love you will be out in time for Christmas on the streaming giant and will see the thank u, next hitmaker on stage during her epic 101 date tour.

The 27-year-old singing sensation shared the news on her Instagram, telling fans: “dec 21st, a year after closing, the sweetener world tour is coming home to u”.

The tour ran between March and December 2019 and largely included music from her albums Sweetener and thank u, next.

Here’s all you need to know about excuse me, i love you.

Ariana Grande’s excuse me, i love you release date

excuse me, i love you will launch on Netflix on Monday 21st December.

What is Ariana Grande’s Netflix film excuse me, i love you?

The film is a concert performance, although it’s not known if it is from one performance or a compilation edited from different shows. The latter seems most likely.

The no tears left to cry singer posted on Instagram: “releasing this as a love letter to u all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years. i know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… jesus lol) but i just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than i ever dreamed of. making music and doing all of this has been all i’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, i wanted to express again just how eternally thankful i am.”

What can we expect to see in Ariana Grande’s excuse me, i love you?

As a compendium of the the Sweetener world tour, the film is likely to include songs such as Be Alright, Love Me Harder, God is a woman, Bad Idea, Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored, 7 Rings and Dangerous Woman.

The Independent called one of her 02 shows in London last year “a relentless wall of pop wonder, crammed with little curveballs”. Expect the film to be the same.

Is there a trailer for Ariana Grande’s excuse me, i love you?

A trailer for excuse me, i love you will drop on Thursday 10th December. We will update this page as soon as it is available.

excuse me, i love you set-list

We’re not 100 per cent certain of the exact details from the film, but we could expect it to follow the Sweetener World Tour set-list fairly closely. If that’s the case, these are the tracks we’d be expecting to see. Note: the songs did differ between shows, but these are the songs listed from her live album, k bye for now (swt live).

raindrops (an angel cried)

God is a woman

bad idea

break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored

R.E.M.

Be Alright

sweetener

successful

Side to Side

7 rings

Love Me Harder

breathin’

needy

fake smile

make up

Right There

You’ll Never Know

Break Your Heart Right Back

NASA

Tattooed Heart

Only 1

goodnight n go

get well soon

Everytime

the light is coming

Into You

Dangerous Woman

Break Free

no tears left to cry

thank u, next

