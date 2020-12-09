Fan hype grows around Daredevil star Charlie Cox’s involvement in Spider-Man 3

The super-fan rumour mill is in peak production as we approach Christmas and many are convinced that former Daredevil star Charlie Cox is going to make an appearance in Spider-Man 3, despite the actor’s own statement it wasn’t happening.

The third film in the Tom Holland incarnation of Peter Parker/Spider-Man has already attracted an extravagant cast, from Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

The English star Cox began trending on Twitter on Wednesday when Murphy’s Multiverse reported from several “trusted sources” that he was in fact appearing in the blockbuster.

Fans went suitably ape over the revelation.

According to @_CharlesMurphy, Charlie Cox will be returning as Daredevil in Marvel Studios' 'Spider-Man 3'. This cast is absolutely INSANE! We have Andrew Garfield back as his Spider-Man & Tobey signing on to return. This will be one of the BIGGEST Marvel films of All-Time. pic.twitter.com/POOHR8TLlj — DR Movie News ???? (@DRMovieNews1) December 9, 2020

Daredevil fans were ecstatic about the revelation. One wrote: “I’m so excited for Charlie Cox to come back as Daredevil. This show was truly the best Marvel content, period. Nothing else in the MCU (or other shows) could ever top Daredevil. #SaveDaredevil @MarvelStudios”.

Another posted: “I wasn’t hyped before with the news of other Spider-Man actors. This new speculation has got me on board the train in full! Charlie Cox Reportedly Back as Daredevil for Spider-Man 3!”

Fan art soon followed the viral news story.

Marvel has not confirmed the casting of Cox in Spider-Man 3, but that hasn’t stopped some from reporting it as fact.

I checked – #CharlieCox as #Daredevil IS back in #SpiderMan3 and I can add to the story that he will indeed be Peter Parker’s lawyer! Feige considered #SheHulk to rep Parker but felt the Daredevil connection in the comics is stronger! Will make a video today! pic.twitter.com/ctZu2cKFwR — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) December 9, 2020

Crucial to the trending story was the recent news that the Daredevil franchise had returned to Marvel after Netflix had control of the rights.

Screen Rant wrote that “with rights reverting to Marvel, fans are once more campaigning to #SaveDaredevil and officially bring Charlie Cox into the MCU — and they’re right to do so.”

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations

Marvel’s Daredevil screened for three seasons on Netflix, with its run ending in 2018. For a two-year period after the show’s cancellation, the rights remained with Netflix and the Man without Fear could not appear in any other MCU project.

Some fans were using the buzz to hype the permanent return of Cox to his Daredevil role.

A movie cameo in SM3 is all well and good. And I'm thrilled if it's true. But the #SaveDaredevil fight is to get Charlie Cox back in the lead role in his own TV-MA Daredevil series. With the same cast and crew @marvelstudios @Kevfeige @disney https://t.co/utBBNmBI2D pic.twitter.com/1XeUSNBfTc — ayesakara #SaveDaredevil (@ayesakara) December 9, 2020

Spider-Man 3 is scheduled for release in 17th December 2021.

Spider-Man 3 is scheduled for release in 17th December 2021.